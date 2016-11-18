Canna Security America (CSA) Turnaround Specialist Sets the Standards for Cannabis Security

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- Canna Security America (CSA) (OTCQB: CSAX), the leading comprehensive security solutions provider in the licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that it has been featured on Cannabis Business Executive () on Thursday, November 17, 2016.

The Cannabis Business Executive article titled "Turnaround Specialist Re-Primes the Canna Security America Pump" details the company's upward momentum under the new leadership of Tom Siciliano, President of CSA. These recent changes include the hiring of new executive level staff and plans for national expansion beginning with the recent acquisition of Big Al's Security.

We were pleased to be interviewed by Rob Meagher at Cannabis Business Executive. "We are excited to share the story about CSA's new direction and future plans," states Tom Siciliano, President of CSA.

Canna Security America

Jennifer Cox

607-342-8939

PressRelease by

Canna Security America

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/18/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 508003

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canna Security America

Stadt: DENVER, CO





Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease