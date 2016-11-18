Reliq Health Technologies Announces Patient Enrollment at Sacred Heart Health System in Florida for Pilot to Reduce Readmissions and Improve Health Outcomes for Congestive Heart Failure Patients

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RHT)(OTCQB: RQHTF) ("Reliq" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, is pleased to announce that it has begun enrolling patients for the pilot of its remote patient monitoring and care collaboration solution with Sacred Heart Health System in Florida.

The pilot is specifically aimed at reducing readmissions for Sacred Heart's Congestive Heart Failure (the "CHF") patients. CHF affects over 6 Million Americans, and over 21% of all patients in the US who are admitted to hospital for CHF will be readmitted within 30 days of discharge. All-cause 30-day readmissions cost the US healthcare system over $41 Billion annually.

Reliq's digital health solution reduces readmissions by creating a "virtual hospital ward" within the patient's home, automatically collecting vital signs and tracking medication adherence. Reliq's interactive voice technology provides patients with audible alerts and reminders to take their medications, collect their vitals using Bluetooth-enabled "wearables" and perform prescribed rehab or fitness activities. Reliq's two-way voice hub provides voice-activated access to patient education content, empowering patients and family members to proactively manage complex chronic conditions. The Reliq Health cloud platform instantly alerts the clinical care team if a patient develops key warning signs, allowing clinicians to intervene before a health crisis occurs and preventing costly and disruptive hospital readmissions and ER visits.

"We are very excited to be enrolling patients and launching our pilot with Sacred Heart Health System in Florida," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health. "Studies consistently show that providing patients with the tools they need for self-management of their chronic conditions produces better health outcomes and reduces healthcare costs. Reliq's remote patient monitoring system quickly and easily collects sophisticated health data from patients in their own homes. Our secure, cloud-based care collaboration platform provides the clinical care team, patient and family members with real-time access to patient health information including trends over time. This helps the care team identify high risk patients and intervene early, before a serious complication develops. Patients and their loved ones are able to clearly see how compliance with prescribed medication and lifestyle changes affect the patient's health measures, improving patient engagement and patient- and family-reported satisfaction."

Sacred Heart Health System is Northwest Florida's leading provider of high-quality health care to children and adults. The hub of the Sacred Heart system is its 566-bed Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. The facilities in Pensacola include The Children's Hospital at Sacred Heart, a Level II Trauma Center, a Cancer Center affiliated with MD Anderson Cancer Network, the area's only program specializing in maternal-fetal medicine, and a cardiovascular program ranked as one of the top 50 in the nation by Truven Analytics. The Health System also includes Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast, a 58-bed community hospital near Destin, Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf, a 19-bed hospital, in Port St. Joe, and Sacred Heart Medical Group, a large regional network of primary care and specialty physicians with offices across seven coastal counties between Gulf Shores, Ala. and Apalachicola, FL. Sacred Heart is part of Ascension Health, the nation's largest system of Catholic and non-profit health care facilities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contacts:



CORE Capital Partners

604-566-9233





More information:

http://www.marketwired.com



PressRelease by

Reliq Health Technologies Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/18/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 508004

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease