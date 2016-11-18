REMINDER-Media Advisory/Professional Institute's 97th AGM: Programming For Success

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) will hold its 97th Annual General Meeting on November 18 and 19 in Gatineau.
The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board, will speak to delegates on Friday November 18. This is the first time a Treasury Board President has spoken at an Institute AGM.
This year's theme, Programming for Success, is in deliberate contrast to Canada's over-reliance on outsourcing and contracting out which is Programmed to Fail. A panel of experts will discuss the issue on Saturday November 19.
The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada represents some 55,000 professionals and scientists across Canada's public sector.
