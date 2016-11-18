Indian College Students Care More About Helping Others Than Making Money, Says Baidu Report

(firmenpresse) - BEIJING, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- A research study conducted by Chinese search engine company Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has revealed that Indian college students overwhelmingly place a higher priority on leading a fulfilling life and helping others instead of making money.

The study, which was announced by Baidu India General Manager Mr. Tim Yang at the 2016 GMIC conference in Bangalore, found that 56% of students view their life goal as either "leading a fulfilling life" or "helping others," whereas only 19% are primarily interested in "earning money." Other notable data points include a smartphone ownership rate of 87% among college students, with the biggest smartphone pain points being phones overheating, lack of sufficient storage space and short standby time. Baidu's apps DU Battery Saver and DU Speed Booster help with these problems, said Mr. Yang.

"Indian students have incredibly strong direction and resolve," said Mr. Yang. "We're always exploring new ways to engage with students here, through apps that help them accomplish more with their phones, campaigns to help the environment and more."

Baidu opened its India office in Gurgaon in 2015. To date, the company has introduced a variety of products and services to India, including DU Battery Saver, DU Speed Booster, ES File Explorer, DU Caller and others. Baidu's mobile ad platform DU Ad Platform held its inaugural launch event earlier this year in Bangalore, to help developers monetize their apps with a higher revenue stream. For more information about Baidu's products in India, visit the DU Apps website at .

Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. As a technology-based media company, Baidu aims to provide the best and most equitable way for people to find what they're looking for. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, Baidu provides an effective platform for businesses to reach potential customers. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU". Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.

