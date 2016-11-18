PineBridge Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund Announces Monthly Cash Distribution
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- PineBridge Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund (TSX: PRF.UN) (the "Fund") announced today a cash distribution for the month of December. Unitholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2016 will receive a cash distribution in the amount of $0.125 per unit, payable on or about December 14, 2016.
Further information about the Fund can be found at under "Closed-End Funds".
