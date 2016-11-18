BMO Asset Management Inc. Announces Cash Distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- BMO Asset Management Inc. ("BMO AM") today announced the November 2016 cash distributions for certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)(i) that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs at the close of business on November 29, 2016 will receive cash distributions payable on December 6, 2016.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

S&P® is a trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZEB. ZEB is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such ETF.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and has been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA. ZWA is not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones, and their respective affiliates, make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such a product(s).

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at .

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Established in May 2009, BMO Financial Group's ETF business is a leading ETF provider in Canada. BMO ETFs provide Canadian investors with broader choices and greater access to an innovative portfolio of investment products.

About BMO Financial Group

Established in 1817, BMO Financial Group is a highly diversified financial services provider based in North America. With total assets of $692 billion as of July 31, 2016, and over 45,000 employees, BMO provides a broad range of retail banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

