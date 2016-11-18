DoubleLine Income Solutions Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution and Annual Indicative Distribution Amount

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- DoubleLine Income Solutions Trust (TSX: DSL.UN) (the "Fund") announced today a cash distribution for the month of December for Class A Units and Class U Units. Unitholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2016 will receive a cash distribution in the amount of C$0.05417 per Class A Unit and US$0.05417 per Class U Unit, payable on or about December 14, 2016.

The Fund also announced today that, based upon the prevailing market conditions and the estimate by DoubleLine Capital LP, the portfolio manager of the Fund, of distributable cash flow for the year, the annual indicative distribution amount of the Fund for the 12 months ending December 31, 2017 will continue to be $0.65 per Class A Unit and US$0.65 per Class U Unit.

The Fund does not have a fixed distribution policy and will make formal distribution announcements on a monthly basis. The amount of distributions may fluctuate from month to month and there can be no assurance that the Fund will make any distribution in any particular month or months or that the indicative distribution target will be met.

Further information about the Fund can be found at under "Closed-End Funds".

