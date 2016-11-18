Greenway Design Group Issues Shareholder Update

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- Greenway Design Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: GDGI) CEO Thomas Gregory today issued an update to shareholders.

Regarding its "Scissor and Coupon" Trademark Issuance: CEO Tom Gregory said, "This important trademark was acquired during in the Deal-X Technologies acquisition and has been approved and is currently awaiting issuance of its registration certificate. This trademark is 100% owned by Greenway Design Group, Inc. and once issued, the company will quickly begin to exploit its many trademark-related internet domains as well as defend against unauthorized usage by individuals and companies both large and small."

Regarding Certain Cannabis-Related Domains and Cannabis-X.com: Gregory added, "We would like to confirm to our shareholders that Greenway Design Group, Inc. is the owner of Pot-X.com, MMJ-X.com, Edibles-X.com, Marijuana-X.com, Growers-X.com, Hemp-X.com, Bud-X.com and Socialbud-X.com as well as several other Trademark and Cannabis-Related internet domains. The aforementioned domains were included in our acquisition of Deal-X Technologies and had become available after opportunities with others entities that included those domains had been allowed to expire by those entities." Gregory went on to say, "We expect to put these important domains to work in the first quarter of 2017."

Gregory finished by saying, "In light of the Cannabis Industry's expansion opportunities created by the recent elections, our Cannabis-X.com division is excited about joining the flourishing group of service and product providers for the Cannabis Industry and serving that industry with our Intellectual property and Information Technology."

About Greenway Design Group, Inc.

Greenway Design Group (GDG) is an internet company located in Phoenix, AZ. GDG develops, operates, partners, joint ventures and makes direct investments in web properties, internet platforms, technologies, intellectual properties and information technology including the licensing of its own recently issued Ecommerce Trademark and Daily Deal and Digital Coupon Technology.

Safe Harbor

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with OTC Markets, Inc.'s OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

