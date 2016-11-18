       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Star Yield Managers Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- Star Yield Managers Trust (TSX: XYM.UN) announced today a cash distribution for the month of December. Unitholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2016 will receive a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit, payable on or about December 14, 2016.

Further information about Star Yield Managers Trust can be found at under "Closed-End Funds".

