U.S. Housing Recovery Fund Announces Monthly Cash Distribution and Annual Indicative Distribution Amount

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- U.S. Housing Recovery Fund (TSX: USH.UN) (the "Fund") announced today a cash distribution for the month of December for Class A Units and Class F Units. Unitholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2016 will receive a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit, payable on or about December 14, 2016.

The Fund also announced today that, based upon the prevailing market conditions and the estimate by Aston Hill Capital Markets Inc., the portfolio manager of the Fund, of distributable cash flow for the year, the annual indicative distribution amount of the Fund for the 12 months ending December 31, 2017 will be reduced to $0.48 per unit ($0.04 per month). The annual indicative distribution change reflects a smaller asset base of the Fund and lower market volatility in the U.S. housing sector.

The Fund does not have a fixed distribution policy and will make formal distribution announcements on a monthly basis. The amount of distributions may fluctuate from month to month and there can be no assurance that the Fund will make any distribution in any particular month or months or that the indicative distribution target will be met.

Further information about the Fund can be found at under "Closed-End Funds".

Contacts:

BMO Capital Markets

1.866.864.7760





More information:

http://www.bmocm.com/



PressRelease by

U.S. Housing Recovery Fund

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/18/2016 - 13:30

Language: English

News-ID 508017

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: U.S. Housing Recovery Fund

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease