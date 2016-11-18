Millennial Esports Hosts Halo Championship Series Open Circuit North American Finals

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- Millennial Esports Corp. ("ME") (TSX VENTURE: GAME), a leading Esports tournament organizer and technology company, announces the sneak peek opening of its arena and studio at Neonopolis in Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. In partnership with 343 Industries, developers of the blockbuster Halo franchise, and Xbox, ME is hosting the Halo Championship Series ("HCS") Open Circuit North American Finals for the Fall 2016 Season. The 3-day event, to be opened by Las Vegas Mayor, The Honorable Carolyn Goodman, will begin Friday, November 18, 2016 and conclude with the finals on Sunday November 20, 2016.

"We're very excited to partner once again with Millennial Esports. The competition at HCS Las Vegas will undoubtedly be fierce, and we can't wait to see the finals on Sunday and wish all competitors best of luck," said 343 Industries Esports Producer Tahir Hasandjekic.

Featuring a $25,000 prize pool, the event is the culmination of six weeks of ME hosting online qualifiers on its leading tournament platform, including several online feeder tournaments that took place in the run-up to the event.

The Millennial Esports Arena at Neonopolis on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas is the first and only permanent Esports Arena and Studio in Nevada. With over 15,000-square feet of state of the art space, the facility includes a large arena that will host both live, in-person tournaments as well as viewing parties for online tournaments. The facility will also house unique interactive attractions, over 100 console and PC gaming positions, as well as other yet to be disclosed feature attractions.

Alex Igelman, CEO of Millennial Esports Corp., said: "As the first pure play Esports public company in North America, we are extremely excited to open our doors for this sneak peek Halo event in partnership with 343 Industries and Xbox. This is the culmination of many months of hard work by many people and we look forward to a highly successful event. Special thanks to the City of Las Vegas and their staff as well as Mayor Goodman for making this event possible. With close to 500 registered participants for this event, we see this as the beginning of a long term relationship between Millennial Esports, the City of Las Vegas, Neonopolis, and the Esport and gaming community at large."

HCS Las Vegas will also host a Free-For-All tournament powered by ASTRO Gaming. This FFA tournament is free to enter and open to all competitors and features a $5,000 prize pool.

About Millennial ESports Corp.

The Company (ME) operates millennialesports.gg, an eSports platform and online community, which provides gamers with a variety of online competitions, leagues and ladders giving them an opportunity to win prizes and garner recognition within the global eSports community. ME's production division delivers turnkey tournament and event planning, coordination and logistics and operates out of a 15,000 square foot state of the art studio and arena located at Neonopolis in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the first and only permanent studio presently in Nevada. ME owns and operates some of the leading mobile apps related to eSports (LoL Champions).ME's predecessor, PGL was launched in 2013 with the ultimate goal to unite the most popular eSports communities on a single entertainment platform and is quickly becoming a favoured online destination for eSports enthusiasts from around the globe. In addition, ME provides turnkey solutions in an effort to give game publishers, consumer brands and other partners exposure and influence on a targeted audience, thereby enabling them to generate new revenue streams by leveraging this unique and highly sought after global demographic.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alex A. Igelman

Chief Executive Officer

Millennial Esports Corp.

T: (647) 346-1888

