Simeio Solutions Ranked Number 228 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500(TM)

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- Simeio Solutions today announced it ranked 228th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Simeio grew 328% percent during this period.

Simeio's chief executive officer, Hemen Vimadalal, credits the company's 328% revenue growth to its ability to provide cutting-edge Managed Identity Services at a time when organizations need them more than ever.

Vimadalal explained, "We're in an age of digital transformation where businesses and governments are reinventing how they engage with customers, how and where their employees work, and the way they partner with others. The upside is compelling: huge productivity and efficiency gains, greater employee and customer satisfaction and loyalty, deeper insights into customer needs and behaviors, and entirely new revenue opportunities."

Vimadalal continued, "Identity is the technology that makes this possible. Unfortunately, many organizations are saddled with last-century identity infrastructures that are more of a costly drag on business than a business enabler. They aren't designed to integrate easily with other systems, and they're not designed to scale to millions of users that today's mobile revolution requires. They struggle to find people with the necessary expertise not only to expand their capabilities but also to keep their data and their customers' data secure as they do," said Vimadalal.

"Our growth, as recognized by Deloitte, is the direct result of businesses and governments seeking to break free from these constraints. And Simeio's Managed Identity Services and our industry-leading Identity Platform give our clients the capabilities and expertise they need to do it."

This is the second year in a row that Simeio has been named as a Technology Fast 500 award winner.

Overall, 2016 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 121 percent to 66,661 percent from 2012 to 2015, with median growth of 290 percent.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Please see for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

Simeio Solutions provides the industry's most complete set of enterprise-grade security and identity capabilities as a managed service, including: Identity Administration; Access Governance; Privileged Identity Management; Access Management and Federation; Core Directory Services; Security and Risk Intelligence; Data Security and Loss Prevention; and Cloud Security. All of Simeio's Managed Identity Services are backed by the Simeio Identity Intelligence Center (IIC), which brings together best-of-breed platform technologies, total visibility through a 'single pane of glass,' field-proven processes and methodologies, and the most skilled security and identity experts anywhere.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA and with offices around the world, Simeio provides services to Global 2000 companies across all industries, including financial services, hospitality, technology, healthcare, utilities, education and government. To learn more about Simeio Solutions visit .

Mauricio Barberi, CMO

Mobile: (917) 841-9941

Simeio Solutions LLC

