The Future of Music: Transparency Built with Blockchain

MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge to host technology pioneers reimagining the music ecosystem, shifting power back to creators; Event to close with live performance by future pop duo mar|co

(firmenpresse) - CAMBRIDGE, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- File sharing and streaming services completely up-ended the way music is accessed and paid for. It's never been easier to consume media, but it's come at the cost of the artists and transparency. Distributed ledger technology, commonly known as blockchain, offers the promise of a secure way to manage creative rights and ensure equitable royalty distribution across the industry.

On December 6, the will host a discussion on with a panel of innovators building the infrastructure for the next-generation music industry at the MIT Stata Center. The event will include two founders of Berklee Institute for Creative Entrepreneurship's (OMI), a non-profit group of 140 industry members building an open-protocol to enable interoperability across the music industry.

"Driven by their love of music and a desire to see artists protected and properly compensated for their creative product, these big thinkers are working to solve a complicated problem while propelling the development of a new technology forward," said Katja Wald, Executive Director of MITEF Cambridge. "They're doing something that's never been done, and it's inspiring to see technology and art come together for the greater good of the creators, the industry and consumers."

The discussion will be moderated by , co-founder of Music Audience Exchange, and Associate Professor of Management at Berklee College of Music. Panelists include:

, Founder and CEO, Context Labs; OMI Co-Founder

, Founding Managing Director, BerkleeICE; OMI Co-Founder

, Co-Founder, dotBLOCKCHAINmusic

The event will close with a live performance of the innovative sounds of future pop duo .

December 6, 2016, 5:30pm - 9:00pm

MIT Stata Center, 32 Vassar Street, Cambridge, Mass.

- Registration, Networking & Light Snacks, MIT Stata Center Room 123



- Intros and Q&A with the panel

- Blockchain and music rights demo

- Live music by future pop duo

- More Networking in the R&D Pub, 4th Floor of the MIT Stata Center

To register for the event and for more information:

Sponsors supporting this event include ; ; ; ; and .

The MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge is the founding chapter and one of comprising the . Offering more than 40 programs and events annually that inspire innovation, MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge initiatives facilitate critical one-on-one mentoring while providing team services that increase the skills and expertise necessary for entrepreneurs to succeed.

