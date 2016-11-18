       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Indiegogo Campaign Launched To Fund Highly Anticipated VBAG II

Wallgers Designs, a high quality, high fashion handcrafted bag and wallet manufacturer, has officially launched an Indiegogo campaign for its latest market entry, VBAG II.

Elmhurst, Illinois - Wallgers Designs, a high quality, high fashion handcrafted bag and wallet manufacturer, has officially launched an Indiegogo campaign for its latest market entry, Vbag II. The Indiegogo campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to manufacture, distribute and market Vbag II to a mass audience.

Wallgers Designs Vbag II is the much anticipated follow-up to the Companys original and wildly popular Vbag. The original Vbag crowdfunding campaign raised more than 230% of its original goal in early 2016 and happy customers will likely be lining up to grab its limited edition replacement. The new Vbag II remains the only backpack with zip out expansion that converts into a carry-on, messenger, briefcase, or sling bag to carry everything for everyday use.

Living in any city, we are always short on space and time. And like you, we had a bunch of different bags that are collecting dust in the closet for months until needed. [So] we started working on Vbag II as soon as the first Vbag campaign completed. It's bigger to hold more, and better, Said project creator Michael Lee. Weve added 2 rubber handles, more subtle blue zippers, 840 water repellent Oxford canvas, foam padded main compartment, and stiffer horizontal bottom.

Wallgers is part of the As it is USA group. The company was founded in 2015 behind its new line of fashionable and functional wallets. With the success of two previous crowdfunding campaigns behind them, including the original Vbag, Wallgers has set its sight on delivering a third straight campaign to its fans on time.

Vbags are designed in New York, but they work for people anywhere on Earth. They can keep up with busy lifestyles and actually saves you space, money, and time. One Vbag II can replace all the bags in your closet for: Work, play, travel, photography, cycling, school, sports, and Parenting, said Michael Lee.

Indiegogo is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Indiegogo get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Vbag II Indiegogo campaign who pledge $58 or more will receive a limited edition Vbag II, which represents a 51% discount. Additional rewards are available at different pledge levels.



The Indiegogo campaign is officially open until December 9, 2016. For more information about the Indiegogo campaign, visit: https://igg.me/p/1948860/twtr

Contact:
Linus Adams
Phone: 818-862-2940
Email: sales(at)wallgers.com
Website: https://igg.me/p/1948860/twtr



