Bodystrive is offering their Unique3M Reflective Vest on Sale at 50% Discount on Amazon

Mara, a recent customer, says Great Reflective Vest! I walk in the evenings after work and I wore this over a black sweatshirt the first time to test it out.

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



18th Nov., 2016  Bodystrive,a company co-founded by a small town girl and a big city boy who both strive to be fit, happy, healthy, and have a safe life is selling its reflective vest at a 50% discount on Amazon. The safety vest is unique and not like other vests in the market.



Mara, a recent customer, says Great Reflective Vest! I walk in the evenings after work and I wore this over a black sweatshirt the first time to test it out. I felt totally safe wearing this. Didn't even notice it, very light weight and reflective, just as described. Fits great over a sweatshirt, very securely. I even got it caught in my zipper and it didn't snag! It will be a great Christmas gift to a few friends and children who are active!



What sets the Bodystrive reflective safety vest apart from others is the Real 3M Scotchlite embossed reflective tape used to give it the best all round visibility from dawn to dusk and at night. The 3M feature is something that is difficult to find in other products. The vest also has a multi-sport design which is suitable for men or women who desire safety whether they are running, walking, biking, cycling, or working outdoors. The vest makes you totally visible in any kind of environment, regardless of the activities youre engaged in and keeps you out of harms way. It can be worn on any fabric and it fits perfectly.



The Bodystrive reflective safety vest comes in three distinct sizes,which include S, M, and L. It has a modern design and fitted for full range of motion, with a soft, breathable polyester fabric which feels like cotton. The reflector tape is stitched all-round; back, front and waist level to give maximum visibility even in low light. In this way, you are visible to both vehicles coming in front and from behind. There is also fluorescent material which provides premium daytime, early morning and late afternoon illumination.



With the 50% sales discount on the reflective safety vest by Bodystrive, you can nowafford that extra sense of safety and security. Your body is your life!





For more details, check out Bodystrives reflective vest on Amazon.com through this link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01G49VZEK



Media contact:

Bodystrive

sales(at)bodystrive.com



###







More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01G49VZEK



PressRelease by

Bodystrive is offering their Unique3M Reflective Vest on Sale at 50% Discount on Amazon

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/18/2016 - 16:34

Language: English

News-ID 508046

Character count: 2545

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Bodystrive is offering their Unique3M Reflective Vest on Sale at 50% Discount on Amazon



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 70



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease