Bruno Mars Is Back With 24K Magic

Hugely Anticipated Third Studio Album Arrives Everywhere Today; Nine-Track Collection -- Produced by Mars -- Skyrocked to No. 1 in Over 25 Countries; Mars to Open the American Music Awards This Sunday + the Global Superstar Will Sit Down for His First Primetime Interview in Nearly Four Years With 60 Minutes

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- Multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer/director/musician has officially released his eagerly anticipated new album, (pronounced twenty-four karat magic). The nine-track collection written and produced by Bruno Mars (Shampoo Press & Curl) is available now in stores and at all and .

The album features a surprise guest appearance by Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry on the sultry track, "Calling All My Lovelies." The already critically-acclaimed collection also features co-writing assists from multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning icon Babyface on the closing ballad "Too Good To Say Goodbye," and producer/heavyweight T-Pain on the jam "Straight Up & Down." Full track listing below.

Earlier this week, Mars revealed details behind his massive upcoming global headline tour -- (pronounced twenty-four karat magic tour) -- which will kick off in Belgium on March 28th and will continue through Europe and North America, culminating with a four-night stand at The Forum in Los Angeles. The 24K Magic World Tour marks Mars' first full-length tour since his hugely successful Moonshine Jungle World Tour, an international blockbuster that sold 2 million tickets worldwide across 155 sold-out dates.

Mars -- who heralded with a recent cover story in -- is set for a number of high profile TV appearances in coming weeks, beginning this Sunday, November 20th, with a show-opening performance at the 2016 American Music Awards and his first primetime interview in nearly four years with 60 Minutes. Watch a clip from the intimate interview . Mars will next perform at the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, airing Monday, December 5th. The upcoming appearances follow Mars' recent set on NBC's Saturday Night Live, highlighted by performances of "" and the new album track, "."

"," the blockbuster first single from , made an impressive top 5 debut on Billboard's "Hot 100," entering at #5, marking Mars' highest chart debut to date. "24K Magic" also set a record as the first song in 2016 to chart in the top 10 across three top radio formats, all in the same week. The swagged-out companion -- directed by Mars and his longtime collaborator Cameron Duddy -- has amassed over 130 million views worldwide at Bruno's official .

A multiple GRAMMY® Award winner and 20 time GRAMMY® nominee, Bruno Mars has sold over 170 million singles worldwide and over 26 million albums worldwide, affirming him one of the best-selling artists of all time. The critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer, director, musician recently dominated charts with the worldwide smash single, "Uptown Funk." The RIAA diamond certified smash made history as the longest-leading Billboard "Hot 100" single of the 2010s, and is only the 10th single in the chart's 57-year history to spend at least 14 weeks at #1. "Uptown Funk" has received a number of honors, among them three 2016 GRAMMY® Awards, including the coveted "Record of the Year" award. In addition, the "Uptown Funk" companion video received the 2016 MTV Video Music Award for "Best Male Video."

Mars returned to the Super Bowl Halftime stage this past February to perform alongside Beyoncé and Coldplay. Mars' historic 2014 performance made NFL history as the second most watched Super Bowl Halftime Show ever, earning a record-breaking total viewership of over 115.3 million, all while being the youngest artist ever to serve as the sole Super Bowl Halftime headliner. According to Billboard, Mars scored his first five "Hot 100" #1 singles faster than any male artist since Elvis Presley. As a singer, songwriter and producer, Bruno Mars has now massed an incredible catalog of 35 "Hot 100" hits to date.

"an epic '90s R&B-inspired album that plays like a cohesive jam session" -

"Nearly every track on Bruno Mars' 24KMagic sounds like Top 40 gold" -

"24K is one of the best albums of the year" -

1. 24K Magic



2. Chunky

3. Perm

4. That's What I Like

5. Versace On The Floor

6. Straight Up & Down

7. Calling All My Lovelies

8. Finesse

9. Too Good To Say Goodbye

