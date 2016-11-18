Tranquil Trails for Snowshoeing in Morzine

Learn about snowshoeing  a popular pastime in the French alps, and especially in the little town of Morzine!

(firmenpresse) - Situated in eastern France, in the heart of the Alps, Morzine is a traditional market town with a rich history and a year-round buzz of activity. Chalets are sprawled across the valley, surrounded by towering mountains and snowy trees. Morzine is one of the highest of the French Alpine resorts, so it benefits from panoramic views across the mountain range. At this high altitude, the snow quality is guaranteed to be great.



What is There to Do in Morzine?



For the adrenaline junkies of the world, Morzine is the perfect resort when it comes to skiing and snowboarding. However, if you prefer a calmer pace, you will be able to enjoy the excellent snow as well; Morzine is highly esteemed for its snowshoeing! Its really easy to learn and it is a gentle activity that doesnt require the same energy that skiing demands.



There are countless routes to take for everyone, from beginners to more experienced snow-lovers. Map guides are available for free in the tourist office for walkers to choose their own routes. Alternatively, you can go on a group outing. This is a great chance to meet like-minded walkers and to learn a bit more about the activity as well as the routes around the mountains.



You can hire snowshoes from various ski-hire shops around town, but we recommend pre-booking them before your trip to ensure you get the best deal. Outings are available in full or half-day sessions and throughout the day.



The Tour de Pleney



One of the most popular routes is the Tour of the Pleney. The trek involves only a slight ascent with stunning views and is a great starting route for beginners. It takes 3 hours and is quite a secluded walk.



Night Walks



Snowshoeing is not exclusively a daytime activity. You can also go on night walks, which are very fun and exciting. The tour will start by walking to a mountain restaurant, where you will have a meal and get the chance to meet and interact with the other trekkers on the trip. Advanced booking is advised for these trips, as they fill up very quickly!





Michaels Wild Trail



For the more experience walker, Michaels Wild Trail is a longer and more challenging snowshoeing trail. It follows a trek through uninhabited valleys. On the route you will pass the ruins of old chalets, pass through various hamlets, and see churches that are hundreds of years old.



Halfway through the trek there is the option to stop for lunch in a mountain restaurant, which gives you a chance to have a break and chat to other walkers. After lunch, you will traverse back around the mountain to the starting point, which marks the end of Michaels Wild Trail.



How to Get There



Morzine is a great resort, not only because of its unique and exciting features, but also because its so accessible. Flights from all over the UK come in and out of Geneva on a daily basis, especially in the winter season. In just over an hour, you can get a transfer with Shuttle Direct from Geneva to Morzine at a low price and with a very reliable service.



Flights to Geneva generally range from £60-£90.





http://www.shuttledirect.com/transfers/Morzine/



