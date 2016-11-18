HOPPECKE companies receive AEO certificate

(PresseBox) - HOPPECKE Batterien GmbH & Co. KG and HOPPECKE Batterie Systeme GmbH have become the first companies in the HOPPECKE Group to be certified to AEO guidelines. The central customs office in Bielefeld confirmed that the "Werk HOPPECKE" and "HOPPECKE Logistik Center Haaren" facilities met all necessary security standards.
"This recognition as an Authorised Economic Operator is excellent news for our customers, as it will allow both a high standard of security and fast, smooth customs processing around the world. Being awarded the status AEO-F is both an important accolade and proof of the high quality and dedication to service at these two companies", explained Franz Josef Ulmschneider, Director of Logistics at HOPPECKE, and Project Manager Kerstin Otte.
AEO stands for "Authorised Economic Operator". This status makes customs processing much easier for a company, whilst also requiring compliance with set security standards.
AEO certification for companies is one of the main tenants of the EU's customs security initiative. Against a backdrop of increasing globalisation and a changing security situation, the World Customs Organization (WCO) has launched global guidelines for modern and effective risk management in customs authorities.
The introduction of the Authorised Economic Operator status (AEO) is an important part of this security initiative. The aim is to protect all supply chains against threats such as terror attacks. Recognised AEOs can also obtain permits for customs procedures without repeated inspection.
