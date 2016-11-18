A Taste of the Alps in Morzine

Food-lovers of the world: unite! Head to Morzine where you will find some of the best French delicacies and countless dining options.

(firmenpresse) - A Slice of Heaven



Morzine is a foodies wonderland, with a wide range of French delicacies available across a number of locations. Whether youre interested in exclusive fine dining and luxurious restaurants, or the hustle and bustle of the weekly marketplace, there are endless options for you to try. Its a great place to add to your holiday destinations, as you can fly directly from the UK to Geneva, and then its only a short drive from Geneva to Morzine! Read on to find out my top picks for food that will please everyone on your family getaway.



A Family Affair



La Rotonde is a fairly new establishment in Morzine, and has proved extremely popular for two simple reasons: the food is fantastic and you can eat as much of it as you like! Expect to see some French classics on the menu, such as cheese fondue, raclette and pierrade. This is a great place to take the family because you can all tuck in together and experience the fun of shared dining.



If youre looking for a day-time activity in keeping with your gastronomic adventure, take a stroll through the town centre to browse some of the local boulangeries and patisseries. You can try some of the delicious French breads, cakes and pastries while you take in the sights. My top pick is Chez Celine, which has been running for over 63 years and offers some of the most authentic freshly baked goods in town.



Every Wednesday is market day in Morzine, which is a great way to immerse yourself in all of the fantastic smells and tastes that French cuisine has to offer. From the smelliest blue cheese to the richest chocolate, there will be something for everyone to try!



Just the Two of Us



If you and your partner are in search of some much needed alone time away from the children for a night, then I have the perfect spot for you. LAtelier is a Michelin-star standard restaurant based in Hotel Le Samoyede, nestled amongst the stunning alpine surroundings of Morzine. The talented head chef has created an impressive menu using only the freshest local produce, such as crayfish from Lake Geneva.





To experience true French dining, you cant forget the importance of good wine with a delicious meal! Explore the stunning vineyards on the property, and select the perfect accompaniment to your dinner  with 200 labels and over 10,000 bottles to choose from, dont be afraid to ask a waiter for his or her recommendation.



How to Get There



Avoid the added stress of organising your transport from Geneva to Morzine by booking a private transfer service for you and your family with Shuttle Direct. One of our friendly and reliable drivers would be delighted to drive you from Geneva to Morzine and back again, leaving you to enjoy some more quality family time together. Our drivers know the local area extremely well, so will be able to offer you some helpful advice on the best places to eat and the top sights to see.





