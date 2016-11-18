Ice-Diving: One Activity You Have to Add to Your Bucket List

Think youve tried it all? Think again! Ice-diving is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you cannot miss out on.

(firmenpresse) - Are you the kind of person who lives life to the fullest? Do you like to push yourself to the limits? Always want to try new things? If you answered yes to any of the above, then I have a fantastic activity for you to add to your bucket list. You dont even have to travel far to experience it either, as there are direct flights from the UK to Geneva, and then its only a short drive from Geneva to Morzine. Before you know it, youll be ready to go! Read on to find out why ice-diving in Lake Montriond is a once in a lifetime experience that you have to try.



What Can You Expect?



I can guarantee you one thing about ice-diving: you will be amazed. The name pretty much sums it up: it is essentially scuba-diving underneath the surface of a frozen lake, but this is diving like youve never seen it before! The layer of ice above you adds a whole new dimension to your experience, as it creates unique formations and colours that you could not even begin to imagine.



Lake Montriond is situated at an altitude of over 1000 metres and enclosed by staggeringly high cliffs, which means that the water is neglected by the sun and frozen for four months of the year. Yes, you can expect it to be cold  very cold  but you will be provided with an anti-freezing regulator and a drysuit to protect you against these challenging conditions.



Now, prepare yourself for a whole new world as you dive down under.



Whats Next?



Your instructor will cut a 2 x 2 metre circle in the centre of the frozen lake. Youll feel a real adrenaline rush as you enter the dark hole amongst the dazzling white space that surrounds you. The density of the ice will vary and depends on the time of year, so you can expect it to range from 60 to 90 centimetres. The thick layer of ice above you means your visibility will be around 10 to 15 metres and the temperature will be approximately 2°C. The ice will cause different shapes and colours to reflect off the surface, helping to create the magical atmosphere of ice-diving!





How to Get There



Lake Montriond is situated very close to the small town of Morzine, which is the perfect place to stay if youre also interested in trying some more winter sports during your trip. This ski town is the ideal base for exploring the surrounding areas, such as Les Gets, and you will be able to find lots of cheap eateries and cool bars in the town itself. It will only take an hour or so to drive from Geneva to Morzine, so you dont need to waste any time with inconvenient travel plans. To make things even easier, you can pre-book private or shared airport transfer from Geneva to Morzine, and one of our speedy and reliable drivers will be waiting for you at the airport to whisk you off to your first stop in no time!





