Pamper Yourself in Morzine

Morzine is more than a ski town  it is also the perfect place for a little self-indulgence. Read on to find out why!

(firmenpresse) - Morzine is renowned for boasting thrilling winter sports activities, from skiing to ice-skating and snowboarding to ice-diving  it seems like theres no rest for the sports fanatics out there! What if I told you Morzine is also the ideal place to relax and unwind? With multiple spa resorts and top-class therapists, youll be desperate to join your partner on their next ski holiday.



You can book direct flights from the UK to Geneva airport, and then it is only a short drive from Geneva to Morzine. So what are you waiting for? Its time to book your first spa treatment  read on to find out the luxuries on offer to you.



A Little Me Time



A long day on the slopes isnt everyones idea of a great time; some people dread getting up at the crack of dawn for the first chairlift, trying to keep up with the rest of the group, while attempting to shield yourself from the harsh winter elements. If you dont get a kick out of winter sports, why not enjoy the stunning alpine surroundings of Morzine from the comfort of your own luxury chalet or a 5-star spa resort? You can choose from a range of treatments to suit your personal needs, from heated pools and saunas to rejuvenating facials, you will find the perfect relaxation cure in Morzine.



First Class Spa Resorts



Theres no better way to unwind than heading to one of Morzines luxury spas. Pure Altitude Spa offers everything you could ever want (or need!) to relax: the Jacuzzi, steam room and sauna facilities will ease your muscles, while the heated indoor pool offers you stunning views of the mountains, as youre surrounded by full-length windows.



It doesnt stop there  after a bit of exercise in the pool, head to the wellness area to find your perfect treatment. Choose from a luxury manicure to an energising facial, or try the Pure Altitude massage, with essential oils and the use of hot towels on your areas of tension. All treatments are available for men and women, so why not treat your other half to a couples massage after a hard day of skiing?





From the Comfort of Your Own Chalet



If youre after the ultimate relaxation treatment, then let the spa therapists come to you! You dont even have to leave the warmth of your own chalet to experience the healing sensations of massage therapy. Morzine Massage and Mobile Mountain Massage offer a variety of massage treatments for very reasonable prices, starting from as little as 30 for 30 minutes. You can make an appointment for any day of the week and the booking times are very flexible from 9am to 9pm.



Choose from a range of massage therapies, from hot-stone to deep-tissue, depending on your preference. All of the therapists are highly-qualified and speak fluent English, so you can tell them exactly what you need and youll get the results that you desire.



How to Get There



If youre ready for the ultimate relaxation holiday, dont delay in booking your trip. You can fly directly from the UK to Geneva airport, and it will only take an hour or so to drive from Geneva to Morzine. To make your travels as stress-free as possible, you can pre-book private or shared airport transfer from Geneva to Morzine, where one of our welcoming drivers will be waiting for you at the airport to whisk you off to your first spa appointment!





More information:

http://www.shuttledirect.com/transfers/Morzine/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre looking for an affordable Geneva to Morzine transfer, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.

PressRelease by

Shuttle Direct

Date: 11/18/2016 - 17:36

Language: English

News-ID 508063

Character count: 3549

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Shuttle Direct



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease