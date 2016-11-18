Something for All Skiers at Morzine Resort

From nursery slopes to off-piste adventures  read on to find out why Morzine ticks all the boxes for your next ski holiday.

(firmenpresse) - Whether youre a complete beginner or a seasoned-pro, there is something for skiers of every ability in the resort of Morzine. The vast 650km terrain of Portes du Soleil spreads over 12 resorts and two different countries, so youll never be stuck for choice. To make your trip as smooth as possible, our drivers at Shuttle Direct would be delighted to take you from Geneva to Morzine. Transfer services to and from the airport are a great way to organise your travel time, so you can all sit back and relax, while looking forward to your first ski of the season!



Beginners Level



I would highly recommend first-time skiers to stick to the designated beginners areas of the resort until they are at a comfortable level. A great place to start are the nursery slopes in the village area, and for more confident beginners there is Pleney (1,505m) which offers wide and gentle slopes with very little steepness to be afraid of.



If youre wary of setting off on your own, it can be a real confidence boost to purchase a few lessons from the local ski schools. The British Alpine Ski and Snowboard School and Progression Ski are just two of the extremely professional, English-speaking, high-quality ski schools available in the Morzine area. You can book a one-off refresher lesson or a block of several lessons, depending on your needs.



Intermediate Level



Morzine is the ideal place for intermediate skiers, as it offers a wide range of slopes that range in difficulty. There are more than 240 easy to intermediate runs available (all accessible with your lift ticket). Pleneys tree-lined pistes are perfect for warming up your technique before moving on to the more challenging slopes of Mont Chéry beyond the village area.



There arent many places in the world where you can ski in two different countries in one day, so if you are looking for some of the higher altitude slopes during your stay, then you can head up beyond Avoriaz to resorts such as Les Crosets and Champéry, which are actually in Switzerland! Why not stop for some lunch so you can compare the Swiss and French cheese fondue?





Advanced Level



Contrary to popular belief, there are plenty of challenging runs in and around Morzine for more advanced skiers to try. In particular, the Chamossière and Nyon area has multiple black runs and is renowned for its steep slopes. Its also a great spot for off-piste skiing, with stunning alpine views and challenging terrain. The Creux run is known as the most demanding piste in Morzine itself: at over 3km long with plenty of bumps, even the biggest thrill-seekers will go away feeling satisfied!



If you go further afield towards Avoriaz, youll find the famous Swiss Wall, which is regarded as one of the scariest ski runs in the world! Not for the faint hearted and only suitable for the most advanced skiers.



How to Get There



If youre planning ahead for your holiday, you should consider how you and youre family are going to get from Geneva to Morzine. Transfer services such as those provided by our team at Shuttle Direct are the best way to ensure your group arrives to the final destination quickly and safely. Pre-book your private or shared Geneva to Morzine transfer service as soon as you know your flight details, so you can relax knowing that one of our friendly and reliable drivers will be ready to whisk you off to the resort as soon as you arrive.





More information:

http://www.shuttledirect.com/transfers/Morzine/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre looking for an affordable Geneva to Morzine transfer, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.

PressRelease by

Shuttle Direct

Date: 11/18/2016 - 17:52

Language: English

News-ID 508064

Character count: 3675

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Shuttle Direct



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease