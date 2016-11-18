A Hop, Skip and (Ski) Jump from Geneva

Get a ski transfer from Geneva and enjoy an adrenaline-fuelled weekend at one of these great snowparks.

(firmenpresse) - Have an epic skiing weekend at one of these resorts with their brilliant freestyle courses and après-ski parties. All within travelling distance from Geneva airport, these great snowparks are ideal for the adrenaline-seeking trickster.



Avoriaz



Looking for a wild weekend? This unique snowpark is just an 86km ski transfer from Geneva. Awaken the daredevil within you and try new grabs, spins, rides and flips on Avoriazs challenging ramps and slides.



In the evening, soak up the areas lively atmosphere. Grab a bite to eat from one of the burger bars or English-style pubs, then head on down to a bar. Start in The Place and enjoy live bands every night with happy hour deals on drink, then pay a visit to Le Shooters, which serves 50 different drink recipes and has live DJs until 2am. Make all your friends jealous and use their free Wi-Fi to record your night on snapchat. If youre still not ready for bed, keep the après-ski ambiance going at the Yak nightclub where you can light up the dancefloor until 5am.



Mégève



With its awesome snowpark and buzzing party atmosphere, this is an ideal weekend destination  and its only an hour-and-a-half ski transfer from Geneva to Mégève.

Practice bigger and bolder moves on Comblouxs 400m-long courses, which include kickers, rails, whoops, bumps and mounted corners. The snowpark is also a great place to socialise. You can hire a barbecue for a chilled afternoon with friends, before spending the night partying at Palo Alto nightclub. Its trendy atmosphere and live DJs guarantee itll be a night to remember.



Châtel



Why waste time travelling when you can get a ski transfer from Geneva to Châtel and be on Smoothparks course perfecting your tricks in just two hours? With this snowparks 120m-long half pipe and 800m-long slopestyle and boardercross, you can practice on kickers, slide boxes, hips and rails. If youre up for the challenge, put yourself to the test at one of Châtels freestyle competitions.





Spend an evening at Le Avalanche bar and let its live music and themed party nights get you in the après-ski mood. After a few drinks and some great laughs, dance the night away at Le Sloopys nightclub with afterhours drinking until 6am.



How to Get There

Getting a ski transfer from Geneva is quick and easy with Shuttle Directs private, shared or group transfers. EasyJet, Swiss or British Airways offer a direct 90-minute flight to Geneva from London airports (costing between £60 and £90). One of our drivers will then meet you outside the terminal to take you to your ski destination. If youre travelling with your own equipment, let us know when you book and well make arrangements to transport it for free.

About Shuttle Direct

Shuttle Direct offers fast and convenient travel across Europe and North Africa at a fixed low price. This ski season, use our easy online system to book a hassle-free private, shared or group transfer. Our friendly drivers will safely get you from the airport to your winter adventures.





