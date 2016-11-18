TenAsys introduces 64-bit extended memory use for the INtime® real-time operating system platform

TenAsys Corp. exhibits at SPS IPC Drives 2016 in hall 7, booth #595 and shows a breadth of offerings of the TenAsys Software Platform featuring the INtime real-time operating system

(PresseBox) - TenAsys extends its advanced consolidation solutions for multicore PCs with full access to available system memory and cutting edge programming language support. Newly released version 6.2 of the INtime real-time operating system enables memory extension technology providing each process access to 4GB of physical memory, regardless of the number of processes and cores used on any given system.

Making use of the flexibility of Intel Architecture, the INtime 32-bit real-time operating system now uses a 64-bit memory architecture underneath. This benefits any applications which require large memory access, without forcing unnecessary porting of applications to a 64-bit architecture. Existing INtime applications run without modification or rebuilding, each with abundance of physical memory.

Included in this update is ISO certified C++11 support. Microsoft Visual Studio 2015 is all that is required for INtime developers to incorporate cutting edge libraries and services of the most significant update to C++ since TR1 in 2003. New libraries, classes and algorithms are the basis for a wide range of portable software across the industry, are now readily enabled in the INtime real-time operating system. This eases coding effort, cutting time to market, while improving code safety.

These two enhancements of the INtime real-time operating system are the latest demonstration of TenAsys? lengthy commitment to preserving and extending customers? valued intellectual property. As PC platforms offer more cores, the opportunity to retain existing application functionality while adding new services makes INtime and the TenAsys Software Platform the most capable advanced consolidation solution available on the market.

Exhibiting at the SPS IPC Drives 2016 show, TenAsys, co-exhibitor ISG, and other selected partners and customers are demonstrating a wide range of technologies and applications, special to this demanding marketplace. This includes, but not limited to, robotic motion systems, various real-time Ethernet protocols including Sercos, Profinet and EtherCAT, all enabled by the TenAsys Software Platform.



Visit us at booth 7-595 at the Nuremberg Messe during the SPS IPC Drives 2016 show November 22-24, 2016 to experience the breadth of offerings of the TenAsys Software Platform featuring the INtime real-time operating system.



Real-time virtualization expert, TenAsys Corporation, specializes in real-time operating system software for the embedded computer industry, designed and optimized for the Intel x86 platforms, using the Visual Studio development environment.

Since 1980, customers worldwide have entrusted TenAsys RTOS products to provide reliable deterministic control in a wide array of mission-critical applications including: medical, telecom, industrial control, robotics, test and measurement, and military applications.





Company information / Profile:

Real-time virtualization expert, TenAsys Corporation, specializes in real-time operating system software for the embedded computer industry, designed and optimized for the Intel x86 platforms, using the Visual Studio development environment.

Since 1980, customers worldwide have entrusted TenAsys RTOS products to provide reliable deterministic control in a wide array of mission-critical applications including: medical, telecom, industrial control, robotics, test and measurement, and military applications.





PressRelease by

TenAsys Europe GmbH

Date: 11/18/2016 - 17:04

Language: English

News-ID 508067

Character count: 3179

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: TenAsys Europe GmbH

Stadt: Haar/München





Number of hits: 34



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease