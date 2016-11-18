Chamonix: A Hikers Paradise

Chamonix is one of the best places to go hiking in the French Alps. Discover low difficulty trails across this beautiful mountain range.

If youre looking to relax and escape from the city, a short break spent hiking in the French Alps is ideal for you. Chamonix, with its maintained trails and well-signposted routes, offers long and easy walks across beautiful valleys. Let yourself be replenished by this impressive mountain ranges fresh air and tranquil atmosphere.



Cascade du Dard



Hiking in the French Alps offers some terrific views, and this route is no exception. With just 200m of altitude to gain, this small climb is perfect for a pleasant morning stroll even your pet dog will enjoy it! Starting in Grépon car park, this trail begins with a leisurely 45-minute walk up a scenic winding route. At the top, youll reach a remarkable 20m waterfall. Take your time to sit, relax and admire its beauty while enjoying a bite to eat at the cosy chalet. Theres no rush, it only takes 30 minutes to walk back down.





Grand Balcon Nord



This balcony trail is a 5-hour trip which takes you along either side of the valley. Spend the day hiking in the French Alps and enjoy a panoramic view of the area. The walk starts from the Grand Hôtel du Montenvers, which you can get to by train from Chamonixs station. You can then choose to head towards the Signal Forbes and gain more height to get a better view of the Mer de Glacehead; or you can stay at a lower altitude and follow the trail towards Plan de lAiguille. As you walk towards Aiguille du Midi, let yourself be blown away by the glorious view of the Glaciers des Bossons and Brévent-Flégère. A cable car will then take you back to Chamonix for just 30.50.



Lac Blanc



This stunning lake in the Reserve Naturelle des Aiguilles Rouge is the epitome of hiking in the French Alps. Surrounded by snow-covered mountains, the clear blue waters are truly something to behold. Its an easy 1 hour 45 minute walk from the Flégère cable car, or a slightly more challenging hour and a quarter hike from the Index chair lift (a return ticket to Flégère or Index is just 17). The lake also has a restaurant so you can spend an afternoon soaking up the sites with a glass of wine.





How to Get There



Looking to go hiking in the French Alps? Shuttle Directs private transfers are the ideal, stress-free way of getting to Chamonix. Flying from Heathrow airport, British Airways offers a direct 90-minute flight to Geneva (starting from £91). From there, one of our friendly drivers will pick you up outside the terminal and help you with your luggage. Well safely get you to Chamonix in an hour and 15 minutes.



About Shuttle Direct

Shuttle Direct is a highly-respected transport provider which offers fast and convenient travel across Europe and North Africa. Hire a private or shared shuttle through our easy online booking system and well guarantee you the best price. Thanks to our many years of experience, we provide a friendly and professional service to help your travel arrangements run smoothly.





More information:

http://www.shuttledirect.com/transfers/Chamonix/



Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre planning a holiday to go hiking in the French Alps, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.



