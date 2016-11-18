Park Lawn Corporation Announces November 2016 Dividend

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- Park Lawn Corporation (TSX: PLC) ("PLC") announced today that the monthly dividend of $0.038 per share will be payable on December 15th, 2016 to shareholders of record at November 30th, 2016.

PLC offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") which allows eligible shareholders of PLC to reinvest their cash dividends into additional common shares of PLC, which will be issued from treasury (or purchased on the open market) on the applicable dividend payment date. If common shares are issued from treasury, the price at which such common shares are issued will be the volume weighted trading price of PLC's common shares over the five business days immediately preceding such dividend payment date less a discount, if any, of up to 5%, at PLC's election. PLC has set the current discount for purchases under the DRIP at 3%. PLC may, subject to the terms of the DRIP, alter or eliminate any discount at any time.

An eligible shareholder may enroll in the DRIP by completing an enrollment form and returning it to TSX Trust Company (the "Administrator"). A completed enrollment form must be received by the Administrator no later than 3:00 pm EST on the fifth business day immediately preceding the relevant dividend record date in order to take effect on the dividend payment date to which that dividend record date relates.

The full text of the DRIP and an enrollment form are available on PLC's website at . Shareholders should carefully read the complete text of the DRIP before making any decisions regarding their participation in the DRIP. Beneficial shareholders who hold their shares through a nominee and who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their nominee to enquire about enrollment.

About Park Lawn Corporation

Park Lawn Corporation provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate 34 cemeteries in Ontario and Michigan and 22 funeral homes, chapels and planning offices in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. PLC's Harmonia business currently operates under license in the province of Quebec.

Contacts:



Park Lawn Corporation

Andrew Clark

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

(416) 231-1462



Park Lawn Corporation

Joseph Leeder

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 231-1462





More information:

http://www.parklawncorp.com/



PressRelease by

Park Lawn Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/18/2016 - 17:04

Language: English

News-ID 508069

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Park Lawn Corporation

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 13



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease