Activities for Little Animal Lovers in Chamonix

Your kids dont have to spend cold days on the slopes when visiting Chamonix  there are plenty of fun activities for animal loving children.

(firmenpresse) - Theres more to Chamonix than skiing, snowboarding and exploring the Alps. Not all kids enjoy the challenges that the slopes provide so its important that you know what your holiday destination provides before you go! This picturesque area is perfect for animal lovers. Bring your children to Chamonix for a once-in-a-lifetime experience with amazing animals such as llamas, deer and huskies.



Merlet Animal Park



Take an unforgettable trip to Les Houches for an authentic experience with the mountains wildlife. Enjoy the incredible view of Mont Blanc while your children witness more than 80 animals in their natural habitat in this well-established animal park. There are no fences or enclosures to contain the animals; the chamois, llamas, mouflon, and deer are free to roam in the spacious landscape. Open all summer, this affordable day trip features more than meets the eye: the staff will inspire your children with information about the environment, the antler cycle and the history of the animal park, which was created around the time of the Disney movie Bambi.



Meet St Bernard Dogs



Dog lovers, rejoice! LElevage de Saint-Bernard in Servoz is home to 20 lovely, lolloping St Bernards dogs who adore spending time with the human friends who come to visit them in their kennels. Here your little ones can pet the animals, take photos, buy souvenirs and even learn a thing or two about this magnificent mountain breed. You dont need to book  just show up and enjoy an hour with the animals. All ticket sales contribute to the upkeep of the kennels and food for the dogs.



Dog Sledding



If youre looking for something with more exhilaration, huskies can pull you through the Chamonix Valley. These perfectly bred dogs love transporting people through the mountains. The modern technology allows the sleds to be very light and strong, easily gliding over the snow. This activity is perfect for young children as they can experience a new way of travelling without the dogs going too fast. Other options include learning to mush your own team of dogs. Wrap up warm because during these winter months, the slopes are cold!





How to Get There



In just 1 hour and 35 minutes, flights from London can bring you to Geneva for a great affordable price. Fly with easyJet, British Airways or Swiss for as little as £56 return. For a more luxurious trip, enjoy a seven-hour train journey through France for only £109.



About Shuttle Direct



Shuttle Direct is the leading provider of airport transfers across North Africa and Europe. With the companys experience, we can guarantee a swift and safe arrival to your destination. From Geneva airport, taxis to Chamonix take just over an hour with our service. Book online in advance to ensure that your Geneva airport taxi will be waiting when you arrive.





More information:

http://www.shuttledirect.com/transfers/Chamonix/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre looking for an affordable Geneva airport taxi, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.

PressRelease by

Shuttle Direct

Date: 11/18/2016 - 18:18

Language: English

News-ID 508072

Character count: 3093

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Shuttle Direct



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 18



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease