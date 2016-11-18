Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Publish Unique Childrens Meditation Training Book Chrysalis

OWL&FOX , an independent British studio, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Chrysalis, an illustrated children's book that introduces readers of all ages to the power of meditation, mantras and mindfulness.

London, UK - OWL&FOX , an independent British studio, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Chrysalis, an illustrated children's book that introduces readers of all ages to the power of meditation, mantras and mindfulness. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to finance the publishing and distribution of the book to a mass audience.



Bursting with stimulating visuals and layers of mystical mythology the story weaves an enchanting tale through time, space and the inner self. The narrative follows the life of Mooki  a brave young warrior monkey tasked with protecting the all-powerful violet lotus from Kunga, a tyrannical gorilla who plans to use the power of the lotus to reign supreme over the seven kingdoms of Soluta.



The stories subtext metaphorically visualizes the journey that each living soul must endure in order to harmonize each of its energy centers before experiencing ultimate enlightenment, Said project creator Clarke Noone. Beginning life as a graphic novel Chrysalis is now also scoped to become a huge seven level open world video game experience with plans for further MMO development down the line.



On the surface Chrysalis offers up a colorful palette of characters, scenarios and interactions that drive the reader to the final showdown between Mooki and his arch nemesis Kunga, the power hungry gorilla. As the reader moves through the story the reader is encouraged to engage with the narrative at regular intervals in moments of meditation, mantras and mindfulness exercises. In doing so we experience the main character evolving spiritually and mentally towards becoming the enlightened being that he is destined to be.



By engaging with the story in this way we present the reader with a unique way of finding a little inner peace in a colorful and charming way, says Marie Evripdou, co-writer of the Chrysalis story.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Chrysalis Kickstarter campaign who pledge £40 or more (about $50 USD) will receive a hardcover Chrysalis book. Additional Rewards are available at different pledge levels.





The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until December 8, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2ejJKdm



