(firmenpresse) - Transporting goods across the Alps is an exciting affair. Since the beginning the mountains have always been a barrier between Middle and South Europe. Most Alpine passes had not been built before the 19th century and back then have been frequently used by horse-drawn vehicles. Later highways, tunnels and railway tracks had been built along these routes.



Transport of goods across the Alps  Facts and figures in the present



About 10 million trucks are dragging their trailers across the Alps per year. Meanwhile railways are carrying another 50 million tons of goods through the mountains. In this connection the Gotthard tunnel plays an important role. It has been developed further during the last years and is now the reason that even more trains carrying heavier loads can operate on this route. This is absolutely necessary, because since 1980 the volume of cargo across the Alps has doubled. The amount of trucks is consequently too high and increasingly harmful for the environment.



Railway transports across the Alps



The first train already crossed the Alps in 1867. At that time the route across the Brenner between Austria and Italy could be accomplished without any tunnels. However the later construction of the Swiss Gotthard railway tunnel had been a lot more complex. Back then it required dangerous, slow and exhausting manual labor. Today in modern times the tunnel had been expanded with gigantic drilling machines and explosives.



The Gotthard tunnel  a milestone for transports across the Alps



The tunnel runs beneath the Saint Gotthard pass and is located 1150 meters above sea level. The construction of this tunnel originally started in the year 1872. The whole project had been connected with a lot of challenges. It was extremely labor-intensive and unfortunately even claimed the lives of some workers. Thats why there had been a workers' uprising in 1875. But despite all obstacles the first inauguration took place in May 1882. Since then the Gotthard tunnel has been more and more expanded and developed. Today its the longest railway tunnel in the world  57 kilometers long. And at its center its covered by 1100 meters of rock mass. Its a genuine masterpiece in the field of tunnel construction.





Transports across the alps  away from the road onto the tracks  thats the goal



The intention of the Gotthard tunnels last development (completed in the middle of 2016) is to increase railway transports across the Alps or rather through the Alps. Meanwhile logistics providers are being encouraged by authorities to reinforce the use of railways by raising road charges. This leads to a significant relief for touristic passenger car traffic, too.



Transport of goods across the Alps  elaborate planning is important



Company Pfaff Logistik organizes transports of goods across the Alps and scores by long lasting experience in this field. Elaborate planning paired with a lot of expertise is required. By truck or rather by rail? The staff of Pfaff Logistik always finds the right solution. Price-performance-ration, promptness and accuracy as well as thoughtfulness for the environment are criteria the employees act upon.







Company Pfaff Logistik  Company Profile:

From a trucking company to a strategic logistics partner: Pfaff is today an expert for international transport solutions. One of the first goods that had been moved by the company in its starting years is petroleum  a challenging product that requires excellent know-how and absolute reliability regarding safety and technology. These founding years have strongly influenced Pfaff and have led to high quality standards that still apply today. On this basis the company developed from a trucking company to a flexible, internationally acting service partner that convinces in all fields of logistics with highly efficient and economically attractive solutions  also and above all for difficult tasks. For this reason Pfaff belongs to the few medium-sized transport and logistics companies that have got outstanding expertise in the field of worldwide project logistics.

