Teck Announces Ticker Symbol Change to "TECK"

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TCK.A and TCK.B, NYSE: TCK) ("Teck") announced today that the ticker symbol of its Class B subordinate voting shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange will change from TCK to TECK effective December 5, 2016. Also effective December 5, 2016, the ticker symbols for Teck Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange will change to TECK.A and TECK.B, respectively. Teck Class A common shares and Teck Class B subordinate voting shares will continue to trade under their current symbols until the close of trading on December 2, 2016.

The CUSIP numbers for Teck shares will remain unchanged. Outstanding stock certificates are not affected by the ticker symbol change and do not need to be exchanged.

About Teck

Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TCK.A and TCK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TCK. Learn more about Teck at or follow .

