Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH): Invitation to Investor Conference Call

18 November 2016, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

On 1 November 2016 Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. ("EPH" or "Company") has

announced its intention to issue and offer up to 5,050,000 new shares to

existing shareholders and the public in order to finance the operating activity

of the Company.



EPH and Valartis Advisory Services SA as advisor for this issue are, therefore,

pleased to invite all interested market participants to the following investor

event:



Investor Conference Call



Wednesday, 23 November 2016

11:00 a.m. CET



Please contact Valartis Advisory Services SA, under e-mail

corporatefinance(at)valartis.ch or phone +41 44 503 5414 regarding the registration

for the investor event.







This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an

invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the

Company.



This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an

offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in

which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration

or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The shares

of the Company have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may

not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable

exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No

public offering will be made outside of Switzerland, including the United



States.



Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss

Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH

is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis

Group AG.



Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting

Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.





http://www.easternpropertyholdings.com/



