Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) /
Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH): Invitation to Investor Conference Call
18 November 2016, Road Town, Tortola, BVI
On 1 November 2016 Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. ("EPH" or "Company") has
announced its intention to issue and offer up to 5,050,000 new shares to
existing shareholders and the public in order to finance the operating activity
of the Company.
EPH and Valartis Advisory Services SA as advisor for this issue are, therefore,
pleased to invite all interested market participants to the following investor
event:
Investor Conference Call
Wednesday, 23 November 2016
11:00 a.m. CET
Please contact Valartis Advisory Services SA, under e-mail
corporatefinance(at)valartis.ch or phone +41 44 503 5414 regarding the registration
for the investor event.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an
invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the
Company.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an
offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration
or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The shares
of the Company have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may
not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable
exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No
public offering will be made outside of Switzerland, including the United
States.
Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss
Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH
is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis
Group AG.
Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting
Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.
