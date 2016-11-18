Golar LNG Limited Successfully Closes Upsized Public Follow-On Common Stock Offering

Hamilton, Bermuda - (November 18, 2016) - Golar LNG Limited (the "Company")

(NASDAQ: GLNG) announced today that it has closed its upsized registered

offering of 7,475,000 shares of its common stock, which included 975,000 common

shares purchased pursuant to the underwriters' previously announced option to

purchase additional common shares. The proceeds of the offering are expected to

be used to partly fund the settlement of the Company's outstanding convertible

bonds and will augment a recently received commitment from Citibank N.A. to

finance the remainder of the amounts outstanding under the Company's convertible

bonds through a new term loan credit facility of up to $150 million.



Citigroup acted as sole book-running manager. Clarksons Platou Securities,

Danske Markets and Evercore ISI acted as joint lead managers in the offering.



The Company has filed an effective shelf registration statement (including a

base prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") related

to the offering. Before you invest, you should read the base prospectus in that

registration statement, the prospectus supplement related to the offering and

the other documents incorporated by reference therein, which the Company has

filed with the SEC, for more complete information about the Company and the

offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC

website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained from Citigroup,

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York

11717, or by calling (800) 831-9146.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of

an offer to buy securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or

sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.



This offering may only be made by means of a prospectus supplement and related

base prospectus.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking

statements include any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply

future results, performance or achievements. The words "believe," "anticipate,"

"intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may,"

"should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking

statements. These statements involve known and unknown factors and are based

upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to

significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's

control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by

such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, those risks and

uncertainties described in the prospectus supplement relating to the offering

and from time to time in the reports and other documents the Company files with

the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's

most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. New factors emerge from time to time,

and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. As a

result, you are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. The

Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-

looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise unless required by law.



Hamilton, Bermuda

November 18, 2016

Enquiries:

Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900

Brian Tienzo

Stuart Buchanan









