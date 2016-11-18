NEXT Biometrics to Showcase Flexible Fingerprint Sensor for SmartCards at 2016 Cartes/Trustech Tradeshow Nov. 29 - Dec. 1 in Cannes, France

(firmenpresse) - OSLO, NORWAY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- Group ASA (Oslo Bors: NEXT) announced it will showcase its flexible fingerprint sensor technology for SmartCards at this year's tradeshow in Cannes, France, November 29th - December 1st.

Tore Etholm-Idsøe, CEO of NEXT Biometrics, the Oslo, Norway-based leader in low-cost high-performance fingerprint sensors, said, "Opposite to present market implementation of fingerprint sensors in smartphones, the major SmartCard markets are all quality critical. This means that neither security nor level of convenience may be compromised. Furthermore, a SmartCard needs to work every day, everywhere, indoors and outdoors for close to 100% of the targeted population. Having already secured the first two volume smartcard orders within the fingerprint sensor industry, we remain confident that NEXT is uniquely positioned within this massive opportunity space."

Radek Matyasek, VP Sales EMEA and SmartCard segment sales at NEXT, said, "At Cartes we will be showing our flexible sensor in the format of polysilicon sheets as well as singulated sensors. For the first time, we will also demonstrate fully functional demonstrators of our technology built into 0.76 mm (ISO ID-1 thickness) rigid smartcards."

At Cartes/Trustech, NEXT Biometrics will be in Hall Lerins at Booth C016, Radek added.

ABOUT NEXT Biometrics:

Enabled by its patented NEXT Active Thermal principle, NEXT Biometrics () offers high quality area fingerprint sensors at a fraction of the prices of comparable competitors. A wide range of product formats including smartcards, smartphones, tablets, PC's, access control, time registration systems, wearables, payment terminals, flash drives, USB tokens, key fobs and many more are targeted.

NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA is a publicly listed company headquartered in Oslo, Norway and with sales, support and development subsidiaries in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Taipei, Prague and Shanghai. Media and Investor contacts for NEXT Biometrics are Tore Etholm-Idsøe, CEO, and Knut Stalen, CFO, .

