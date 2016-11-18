Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide wins a Global Award at 2016 gala

(firmenpresse) - PARSIPPANY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (), and a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY) (), today announced the network won a Global Award and six Finalist Certificates at the 2016 Global Awards gala held on Thursday in both New York and Sydney, Australia.

The organization's Sydney-based agency, Ogilvy CommonHealth, brought home a Global Award in the "Advertising to the Healthcare Professional - Animal Health" category. Ogilvy CommonHealth in Parsippany was honored with three finalist distinctions and the New York, London and Sydney offices each brought home a finalist certificate as well.

The Global Awards, in its 22nd year, is an international competition that is committed to honoring excellence in healthcare communications agencies. The Global Awards receives entries from healthcare corporations, hospitals, advertising agencies, production companies, and design studios that produce communications for medical, pharmaceutical, and healthcare related products and services. This year's galas were held simultaneously on Thursday, November 17 at the New York Academy of Science in New York City and at Studio X, in Sydney, Australia. To view the full list of this year's winners visit: .

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide is committed to creativity and effectiveness in healthcare communications, everywhere. Our global headquarters are in Parsippany, NJ, with additional hubs in New York, London, Paris and Singapore. We maintain multiple additional offices in markets critical to our clients' global aspirations. Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide provides marketing services including behavioral insights, content strategy and management, digital, interactive and new media services, marketing analytics and research, media planning and buying, medical education, payer marketing and market access, professional advertising and promotion, public affairs and relations, relationship marketing, sales training development, scientific communications, social media and social listening, and wellness and consumer advertising and promotion. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.

