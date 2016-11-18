Blue Man Group Caps Off 25th Celebration Week With TODAY Show Appearance & More

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- Earlier today (Friday, Nov. 18) Blue Man Group capped off a week of celebrations surrounding the group's 25th year of daring to live in full color.

The group debuted newly invented instruments during a performance of "Hex Suit" from their latest album, THREE on NBC's TODAY Show. Click to watch a video. Following the performance, The Palm (250 West 50th Street) unveiled a Blue Man Group mural on its Broadway Wall.

Yesterday (Nov. 17), Blue Man Group Co-Founders and original Blue Men Chris Wink, Phil Stanton and Matt Goldman gave fans from around the world one-of-a-kind hands on experience at the group's training facility where actors train to become Blue Men.

Later that evening, the group gathered fans and friends at the Highline Ballroom in New York City for a 25th Year Celebration and Launch Party for their new double vinyl LP, THREE. During the party, Wink, Stanton and Goldman surprised the crowd with an impromptu, out of makeup performance of a classic Blue Man Group scene.

Also attached is a photo of the Empire State Building, which the group lit up blue for the evening of Thursday, Nov. 17, the date of the group's very first performance 25 years ago in New York City.

Fans looking to celebrate with Blue Man Group are encouraged to enter a special Blue Man Vegas Getaway*. Take a photo of your best party face and share it on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #BlueManPartyFace, #Contest and (at)bluemangroup for a chance to win a three-day, two-night trip for two to Las Vegas including airfare, hotel, two tickets to Blue Man Group with a VIP experience and copies of Blue Man World and album THREE.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter contest between 11/17/16 at 10:00 a.m. ET and 12/4/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. 21 years of age or older at time of entry. Limit 1 entry per person. Visit for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, prize description and limitations. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Blue Man Productions, LLC, 599 Broadway, New York, NY 10012

Fans may keep up with Blue Man Group through , , or the hashtag #DareToLive.

Capping off #25YrsofBlueMan week-long celebration, (at)BlueManGroup appears on (at)TODAYShow, unveils (at)PalmRestaurant mural & more!

High-res photos at:

As Blue Man Group celebrates 25 years of living in full color, the global entertainment phenomenon is inventive as ever with numerous projects and appearances in the creative pipeline. In 2016 alone the group released a new studio album, published their first-ever book, embarked on a World Tour and much more.

The company is best known for the award-winning Blue Man Group show, performed in over 20 countries and seen by more than 35 million people worldwide since 1991. A dynamic combination of music, comedy and technology, the show appeals to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds. It is continually refreshed with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology.

The company developed through a creative collaboration among three close friends, Chris Wink, Phil Stanton and Matt Goldman on Manhattan's Lower East Side. Blue Man Group now has permanent theatrical productions in Las Vegas, Orlando, Boston, Chicago, New York, Berlin, and a World Tour.

This creative collective is part of the pop culture zeitgeist. Beyond the stage show, they have toured the globe with the "Megastar World Tour" rock concert parody, released 6 albums, including the latest album, THREE, and the Grammy-nominated Audio, released their first-ever book, Blue Man World, and contributed to numerous film and TV scores. They've served as the face of branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil and appeared countless times on hit shows like "The Tonight Show", "Arrested Development", "Ellen", "Schlag den Raab" (Germany), "WOWOW" (Japan), and "Caldeirão do Huck" (Brasil).

Based in New York City, Blue Man Productions has extensive production facilities, recording studios and a 6,000 square foot Research & Development Lab.

Image Available:



Image Available:

Image Available:

Image Available:

Image Available:

Image Available:

Image Available:

Image Available:

Image Available:

Terri Maruca / Brad Seidel

Kirvin Doak Communications

702.737.3100





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3082735



PressRelease by

Blue Man Group

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/18/2016 - 20:38

Language: English

News-ID 508096

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Blue Man Group

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease