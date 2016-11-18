Statement by Minister Wilson-Raybould on passage of Bill C-16 in House of Commons

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, has issued the following statement:

"Today, I am very proud that has passed the House of Commons. This Bill would amend the Canadian Human Rights Act to add gender identity and gender expression to the list of prohibited grounds of discrimination. It also proposes to amend the Criminal Code to add gender identity or expression to the definition of "identifiable group" for the purpose of the hate propaganda offences and to the list of aggravating circumstances for hate-crime sentencing.

All Canadians should feel safe to be themselves. Our strength as a nation lies in our diversity and our inclusiveness. It is our responsibility to recognize and reduce the vulnerability of trans and other gender-diverse persons to discrimination, hate propaganda, and hate crimes, and to affirm their equal status in Canadian society.

I am pleased that so many Members of Parliament supported this important and I look forward to working with the Senate as it continues through Parliament."

