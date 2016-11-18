Exabeam Selected as SC Media 2017 Excellence Award Finalist For Best Emerging Technology

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- , the leader in user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) for security, has been named a finalist in the Best Emerging Technology Excellence Award category for the 2017 SC Awards. Finalists are recognized for outstanding leadership and providing superior security products to the cybersecurity industry. Winners will be announced at the SC Awards 2017 ceremony to be held February 14, 2017 in San Francisco.

Exabeam's UEBA solution analyzes user and machine behavior using existing log, endpoint, and other data to quickly detect advanced attacks, prioritize incidents and guide effective response. Exabeam has helped companies across industries uncover attacks that are otherwise invisible to other security solutions.

"Ransomware, nation-state cyber attacks, IoT vulnerabilities, data privacy issues and more are dominating the headlines right now and it's critical that we amplify the importance of these problems and highlight the actions organizations can take to safeguard their organizations and their critical data assets," said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. "As bad actors are constantly changing strategy, so too are the men, women and companies endeavoring to stop them in their tracks. These finalists have shown that they are the best at what they do."

The SC Awards program, now in its 20th year, is recognized throughout the industry as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity. Winners in the Excellence category are determined by an expert panel of judges, hand-picked by SC Media's editorial team for their breadth of knowledge and experience in cybersecurity industry. The Excellence Award honors the professionals, products and services that have proven to be the best in the industry for protecting today's corporate world from an array of risks and threats.

"The biggest challenge for any CISO is the knowledge that there are threats and attacks hitting their organization that they can't see," said Nir Polak, CEO of Exabeam. "Catching malicious insiders and identifying compromised credentials among the myriad alerts and incidents can overwhelm the already-burdened security analysts of most enterprises. Being a Best Emerging Technology finalist validates what we're hearing from customers: That Exabeam solves a critical problem cleanly and reduces workload so security analysts can focus on the highest risk incidents."

"It's been said that cybercriminals are often the earliest adopters of new technologies, creating a unique challenge for organizations trying to protect private and public sector companies from attacks," added Armstrong of SC Media. "As a finalist, we recognize Exabeam as one of an elite group of companies able to successfully meet this constantly evolving challenge head-on."

Exabeam's user and entity behavior analytics solution leverages existing log data to quickly detect advanced attacks, prioritize incidents and guide effective response. The company's Stateful User Tracking automates the work of security analysts by resolving individual security events and behavioral anomalies into a complete attack chain. This dramatically reduces response times and uncovers attack impacts that would otherwise go unseen. Built by seasoned security experts and enterprise IT veterans from Imperva, ArcSight and Sumo Logic, Exabeam is headquartered in San Mateo, California and is privately funded by Aspect Ventures, Icon Ventures, Investor Shlomo Kramer and Norwest Venture Partners. Visit us on Facebook or Twitter and follow us on LinkedIn.

SC Media is cybersecurity. We've lived it for more than 25 years, sharing industry expert guidance and insight, in-depth features and timely news, and independent product reviews in various content forms in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

SC Media arms information security professionals with the in-depth, unbiased business and technical information they need to tackle the countless security challenges they face and establish risk management and compliance postures that underpin overall business strategies. We deliver breaking news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and the best, most extensive collection of product reviews in the business.

Whether through our comprehensive website, magazine, in-depth eBooks, newsletters, or regularly scheduled digital and live events -- such as our SC Awards program, SC Media Roundtables or SC Congress Toronto, New York, Boston, Chicago, and London -- our readers gain all the relevant information they need to safeguard their organizations and, ultimately, contribute to their longevity and success.

