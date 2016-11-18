       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Annual Closure of Canadian Coast Guard Seasonal Search and Rescue stations in Ontario

(firmenpresse) - SARNIA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) advises the public that our seasonally operated Search and Rescue stations located on the Great Lakes, Georgian Bay and St. Lawrence River in Ontario will be winding down their annual operations and will close on the dates listed below:

These stations will reopen in April 2017.

CCG rescue boats are designed for open-water use and cannot be operated in ice-infested waters. During this time, winter search and rescue operations will be carried out by the Canadian Coast Guard and the United States Coast Guard using icebreakers and may call upon other available vessels in the area to assist if required.

Aircraft from the Department of National Defence and the United States Coast Guard are also involved in search and rescue operations, as necessary.

Marine emergencies can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-267-7270, or via marine VHF radio - channel 16.

For more information about the Canadian Coast Guard, visit .

Contacts:
Media Relations
Fisheries and Oceans Canada
Central and Arctic Region
204-984-4715



http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca



Date: 11/18/2016 - 22:28
Language: English
Firma: Fisheries and Oceans Canada
Stadt: SARNIA, ONTARIO


