Canon PhotoMarathon XIV Continues to Bring Creativity to Life

The 14th instalment of the Canon PhotoMarathon embodies the spirit of Kyosei by bringing together like-minded individuals and strengthening photography culture in its 14th installment

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- United by their passion for photography, approximately 2,000 photography enthusiasts gathered for the 14th edition of the . Held at Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, the region's largest, annual photo competition challenges photography enthusiasts to push their boundaries in photography skills, all under time pressure. The Canon PhotoMarathon has since grown to include parallel competitions around the region including countries such as Hong Kong, Brunei, Sri Lanka, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

"Photography has the power to tell captivating stories. In recent years, we have seen more people pursuing photography as a passion. With advances in our imaging technology, we strive to empower photography enthusiasts with the equipment to continue creating vivid imagery," said Edwin Teoh, Head of Marketing, Singapore Operations, Canon Singapore. "Originally only in Singapore, the Canon PhotoMarathon has since expanded across Asia and continues to inspire photography enthusiasts across the region to develop an understanding of their cityscape, and to hone their skills."

Canon believes that photography should be accessible to all, reflecting the company's corporate philosophy of kyosei - living and working together for the common good. Hence, the Canon PhotoMarathon is open to individuals from all walks of life, regardless of age or ability.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) also forms a tradition of the photo competition and one of Canon's CSR programs draws on our digital imaging expertise to deliver a delightful learning experience and an avenue for the intellectually disabled to express themselves through photography. An extension of this program, Canon will partner with the Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN) and Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) to host more than 30 participants, giving them the opportunity to partake in the excitement of Canon PhotoMarathon.

"YMCA of Singapore is especially heartened for such a platform like Canon PhotoMarathon which empowers our beneficiaries from Y Photo Club by tapping into their natural artistic abilities, allowing them to express their creativity, build their self-esteem and confidence through photography, which is in line with YMCA's ethos to impact lives and nurture community champions. The involvement of our volunteers as facilitators and befrienders also create opportunities for engagement and opening lines of communication." said Lo Chee Wen, General Secretary, YMCA of Singapore.

The Canon PhotoMarathon comprises three thematic segments. Participants have to compose images according to the assigned themes, all under time pressure. They would also have to submit their pictures for all three segments to qualify for the Best of Show grand prizes. Those with a discerning eye for details, creativity and improvisation will have a winning edge.

Participants have just a few hours to submit their best interpretation of the assigned theme before the next theme is released. The thrill of capturing images "on-the-spot" and under time pressure, is one of the key pull factors for returning participants.



There are two categories for participation - open and student.

Participants of the Canon PhotoMarathon stand to win attractive prizes, including the EOS 5D Mark IV, EOS 7D Mark II, EOS 80D, EOS 760D, and EOS M3. The 'Best of Show' winners of both the open and student categories will win an all-expense paid photo clinic trip to Japan. The photo clinic will take the winners to various scenic spots in Japan, to enchant and inspire photographers to widen their photographic repertoire. Participants also stand a chance to win the grand lucky draw prize - a pair of Premium Economy air tickets to Europe on Lufthansa Airlines. For further information and the listing of prizes, please see:

The region's largest photo competition makes a big return in Singapore at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre with close to 2,000 photography enthusiasts competing in the annual, day-long Canon Photomarathon.



Canon is a global leader in photographic and digital imaging solutions. Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd. is the headquarters for South & Southeast Asia driving sales, marketing and service strategies. Besides handling the domestic market, the company leads 18 other countries including subsidiaries in India, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The parent company Canon Inc has a global network of close to 300 companies and employs close to 200,000 people worldwide. It is dedicated to the advancement in technology and innovation and commits more than 8% of its total revenue each year to R&D. Canon is consistently one of the top few companies to earn the most number of patents over the last 20 years. As a Fortune Global 500 company, Canon is guided by its kyosei philosophy that focuses on living and working together for the common good.

