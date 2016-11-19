       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Japan Rail Pass To Be Available In Japan On A Trial Basis

The Japan Rail Pass will be available for sale in Japan on a trial basis from March 8, 2017 to March 31, 2018. Currently it is only available for tourists to purchase prior to arrival in Japan.

(firmenpresse) - The Japan Rail Pass will be available for sale in Japan on a trial basis from March 8, 2017 to March 31, 2018. Currently it is only available for tourists to purchase prior to arrival in Japan.

Stations to participate in the trial will include Narita Airport, Haneda Airport, Kansai Airport, Shin-Chitose Airport, Tokyo, Shinjuku, Nagoya, Osaka, Sapporo, Sendai, Niigata, Yokohama, Hiroshima, Takamatsu and Hakata stations.

Japan Rail Pass Now Managing Director, Adam McKnight, said he is happy with the news. The Japan Rail Pass is currently only available for purchase overseas; by making it available in Japan it will allow more travellers to access the benefits the JR Pass has to offer.

We have seen a lot of tourists leave it last minute to order and miss out. This will end that frustration and allow them to get in on arrival; it will also reward travellers that book in advance who will save around 9  12 % off the price of a pass. concluded Mr McKnight.

The price of the passes sold in Japan will be increased. The price depends on the type of pass and the period of duration. For example, an adult seven-day economy pass will cost 33,000 yen, as opposed to 29,110 yen when purchased in advance overseas.

The announcement was made by East Japan Railway Co on 11 November, 2016.

Japan Rail Pass Now is a Sydney-based travel agency specialising in the Japan Rail Pass. Founded in 2010, they have been able to provide customers with simple and knowledgeable information on the Japan Rail Pass.

For more information please visit www.japanrailpass.com.au

Tara Mackie
Company: Japan Rail Pass Now
Phone: 1300 635 500
Address: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Email: helpdesk(at)japanrailpassnow.com.au
Website: http://www.japanrailpass.com



http://www.japanrailpass.com



published by: audreyarlisss
Firma: Japan Rail Pass Now

