Tax Expert Outlines 7 Child Tax Credit 2017 Requirements

Frank Ellis, a tax preparation planner from Traverse City, Michigan, has published an article at Edublogs.org that explains seven requirements to qualify for the Child Tax Credit.

(firmenpresse) - Tax preparation expert Frank Ellis has written and published an article explaining seven Child Tax Credit requirements, which is now available at Edublogs.org. Capped at $1,000 per qualifying child, the credit is available to families. Eligibility is determined automatically if one files their 1040 form electronically. The criteria are listed in the article for those looking for more information or filing via paper.



Steps to determining eligibility, according to the author, include seven different tests. The first is related to the childs age and the tax year. The author also lists several child to adult relationships that apply. These include biological child, stepchild, adopted child, foster child, and others. Another test is how much support is provided to the child during the tax year.



The article also explains how the child can qualify as a dependent. Unless in school, they cannot be more than 18 years old, but can remain as a dependent up until a certain age, if still in school. Children with permanent disabilities also qualify for the credit.



Citizenship is another qualifying factor. The child must be a U.S citizen, but can also qualify as a U.S. national or documented U.S. resident alien. With the residence test, the child must live with the taxpayer for over half the tax year. Various special circumstances and exceptions are outlined, as are exceptions for separated parents with custody of the child.



Lastly, the family income test is explained. Income thresholds are listed for those in different tax situations. If ones adjusted gross income exceeds these, the credit amount will be reduced. Its explained by how much, based on income, in the article, which ends with a link to other child tax credits



More insights into the Child Tax Credit can be found in the article at http://frankellis.edublogs.org/2016/09/10/child-tax-credit-requirements/



About Frank Ellis



Frank Ellis is a Traverse City Tax Preparation Planner and published author. He has written tax and finance related articles for eight years and has published over 900 articles on leading financial websites.





Contact:

Frank Ellis

Student Tax Help

Address: 945 East 8th Street Suite A, Traverse City, Michigan 49686

Website: http://frankellis.edublogs.org/





More information:

http://frankellis.edublogs.org



PressRelease by

Student Tax Help

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/19/2016 - 08:51

Language: English

News-ID 508123

Character count: 2582

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Student Tax Help



Meldungsart: Kooperation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease