Tax Expert Explains W-4 Calculator Online

Tax Preparation Examiner Frank Ellis now illustrates how to find and use the 2017 edition of the IRSs W-4 calculator on the Internet

(firmenpresse) - Frank Ellis, Traverse City Tax Preparation Examiner and tax expert, has published an article on the web explaining how to find the 2017 W-4 calculator. An embedded video is also available to explain the form and how to fill it out, providing various bullet points with facts and tips. IRS form W-4 supplies the information employers need to withhold the right amount of income tax from employees salaries.



The article explains the worksheets which come with the W-4 form. These cover personal allowances, deductions and adjustments, and a worksheet for two earners or employees with multiple jobs. Further information on these and their purpose are explained by the author in subsequent paragraphs.



Information on the W-4 calculator is then presented. Ellis explains its purpose and the impact final calculations have on yearly tax returns. In some cases, withholdings need to be changed, which a worker can do with a human resources department, according to the author. Instead of errors mounting to unnecessary tax expenses later on, employees often need only wait one pay period.



The author also reveals the W-4 calculator is included with TurboTax tax refund calculator software . Other benefits of this program are highlighted. This and various other articles are intended to provide taxpayers with often little-known information to make the tax filing process less stressful. Other articles are suggested at the bottom of the page. Various deductions and claims can reduce the amount of tax one owes and increase the refunds mailed during tax season, and Frank Ellis makes readers aware of these and how to take advantage of them.



To learn more, gain valuable insight into the W-4 calculator, and learn how to properly use it



