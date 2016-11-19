Tax Preparer Frank Ellis Reveals Perks of a Business Website

The Traverse City tax preparation planner walks readers through the benefits of starting a business website, including a boost in credibility, on makingabetterwebsite.com.

(firmenpresse) - Frank Ellis states that a business website goes a long way in adding credibility in an article published on the makingabetterwebsite blog. A website provides legitimacy and trustworthiness, the author states, and enables one to include photos, content, testimonials, and more as part of their online presence. Companies can continuously provide insight into what they do.



Websites have the potential to bring in sales. Ellis also says that one can help retain existing customers. This is possible because they always have access to the company and its products or services. He says investing in a website can avoid having missed business.



An example provided explains how a customer wants to buy a product, but doesnt remember to do so until after the store is closed. With a website, they can nonetheless. Otherwise, they might choose to go somewhere else to place the order and not wait until the store opens the next day.



While some feel websites are hard work, the author explains that a successful business requires putting in the time to get new customers and make money. In fact, he says a site can make running a business easier. It is, however, a decision that is entirely up to the business owner.



Ellis then changes focus for additional business advice on filing taxes. For help with deducting business expenses, he recommends filing taxes with H&R Block . The companys tax calculator is also mentioned and linked to and helps identify deductions and credits.



In an interview-like format, he explains, H&R Block asks questions to file the correct tax forms. An online filing service is available as well, and imports W-2 information directly into tax returns to save time.



To learn more about this and how a business website helps build credibility, go to http://makingabetterwebsite.com/a-business-website-adds-credibility



About Frank Ellis



Frank Ellis is a Traverse City Tax Preparation Planner and published author. He has written tax and finance related articles for eight years and has published over 900 articles on leading financial websites.





