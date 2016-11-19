Dallas / Ft. Worth Holiday Lights Tour with VIP Limo & Sedan

VIP Limousine and Sedan of Dallas, Ft. Worth are committed to bringing families together during the holidays through their Holiday Lights Tours, a unique city traditional event.
Ever been on a Holiday Lights Tour in a dream limo with VIP Limousine and Sedan? Dont miss out on a magical celebration and tradition. Make the countdown to Christmas or New Year's Eve even more fun by surprising a loved one with a Holiday Lights Tour in the upcoming months.
A Holiday Lights Tour in an all service limo gives individuals of all ages a coveted chance to relax during this notoriously busy time of year. Enjoy an amazing limo with and upgraded sound system playing classics with a stocked bar serving favorite Christmas cocktails. The possible stops on a Holiday Lights Tour are endless. Customize it by incorporating a trip to a favorite restaurant or an excursion to see Santa Clause. Some ideas for stops to custom build a VIP Limo Holiday Lights Tour:
- Santa Land
- Highland Park
- Deerfield
- Diamond Oaks
- Celebration of Lights
- Texas Motor Speedway
- Kessler Neighborhood Park
- Christmas Park in Tyler Drive-Thru
- Prairie Lights, over 4 million lights within two miles
- Interlochen, over 40,000 people drive through each year
- Christmas Tour of Lights, over 300,000 twinkling lights
- Vitruvian Park, transformed into a winter wonderland
- Christmas in the Square with 175,000 lights and 11.5 miles of wiring!
Learn more creative ways to utilize a comfortable and stylish all occasions limousine or sedan during the fall and winter seasons by visiting http://www.vip-limo.com . Simply reserve a ride online or call (817)481-3060 to book a Holiday Lights Tour and start a tradition today for memories that will last a lifetime.
Contact:
Brandy James
VIP Limo and Sedan
Phone: (817) 481-3060
Address: 600 Shady Ln, Southlake, TX 76092
More information:
http://www.vip-limo.com
