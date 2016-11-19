Paper Cones, Paper Tubes, Edge Protector, Pulp Moulding, Composite Cans, Conical Bolt Boxes, Fibre drums, Mailing Tubes

PAPER CONES - for textile yarn winding application



Application: Depending upon the application the specification of the cone varies. The popular sizes within the present Textile Industries are 9 Deg15', five Deg 57', four Deg 20', 3 Deg 30', and so on. In all yarn winding application, tension at the traverse extremes pulls yarn towards the cone centre. So we've got to supply appropriate surface finish to the cones like Embossing, Velvet Finishing, Flocking, etc.



PAPER TUBES - Our paper tubes have outstanding capabilities like water resistance.



They are available in all sizes for the distinct specifications and demands of many industries. Paper tube includes a big inventory of offered merchandise and we can customize any order for that exceptional size and specification you will need. With plants in 4 states spanning the West Coast we are able to assure a super speedy lead time. See below for a brief description of our products.



EDGE PROTECTORS - Our Edge protectors are higly appropriate for Edge protection of paper reels, flexible film rolls, aluminium sheet coils, laminates along with other reeled goods.



Benefits: Avert Complaints, Claims and Lost Orders, Our Edge Protector is really a low price, very productive solution to shield your solution throughout storage or transit. By preventing damages to vulnerable edges and corners, BPC's Edge Protector stops client complaints, cuts down rejections, reduces claims and prevents lost orders, Greater Protection and Enhanced Image, Light weight and effortless to utilize, BPC's Edge Protector improves your Business image, shows prospects that you just care. Perfect for Stretch wrap Systems, BPC Edge Protector tends to make pallets highly rigid for better stacking during warehousing or transit. It's perfect for use with stretch wrap systems, giving tighter wraps with no carton collapse, and less risk of film puncture at corners.



COMPOSITE CANS - BPC's Composite Containers are created to suit the individual requirements of end customers with distinct one of a kind graphic designs and the most appealing sales appeal for shelf/retailing, special protection to the contents, hassle-free handling with appropriate handles.





BPC's Composite cans are widely made use of in following packaging:



Bread crumbs, Beer kits, Cocoa powders, Coffees, Coffee whiteners, Confectionary



Custard powders, Eating plan drinks, Drink mixers, Hot Chocolate mixes, Nuts, Peanuts, Rice, Cakes, Snacks, Spices, Sugars, Tea, Chocolates, Asphalt compounds, Infant soaps, Baking powders, Baking sodas, Cleaning gels, Citric acids, Child Talc, Chemical substances, Acids.



Conical Bolt Boxes - We are the producers of Paper Conical Bolt Boxes (Building cones) in waxed & unwaxed surface.We are able to Supply you in several sizes especially inside the following dimensions.



Different sizes offered:

70 x 25 x 229 mm lg

92 x 29 x 305 mm lg

108 x 30 x 380 mm lg

108 x 30 x 457 mm lg

119 x 30 x 534 mm lg

133 x 30 x 610 mm lg

165 x 30 x 762 mm lg



Applications :A Conical Waxed Card Board tube is applied for Positioning (Holding down) bolts.



Particular Capabilities : Conical Bolt Box are Cheaper than Plastic Cones & Environment Friendly.

A waxed Card Board Cone can be cut away when no longer required.





Comments on this PressRelease