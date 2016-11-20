       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
DoYourData Enables Mac Users to Recover All Lost Files with Mac Data Recovery 5.5 Release

DoYourData Software releases Do Your Data Recovery for Mac 5.5 to enable Mac users to recover much more files from Mac hard drive or other storage media.

(firmenpresse) - DoYourData Software, one of the best Mac data software developers, finally releases its new version of Mac data recovery software  Do Your Data Recovery for Mac 5.5 in the middle of this month. This famous Mac data recovery software has been greatly improved in this release and enables Mac users to recover much more files from Mac hard drive or other storage media.

Since its debut in 2013, Do Your Data Recovery for Mac has helped hundreds of thousands of Mac users to successfully recover lost files under various data loss situations. It not only can recover deleted files, but it also can recover lost files due to format, virus infection, partition loss, OS X upgrade, reinstallation, logical error, etc. It offers two recovery modes to help in recovering lost files under macOS or OS X.

The quick recovery mode will quickly scan the hard drive and find deleted or recently lost files within a short time. The advanced recovery mode is designed for deeply scanning the hard drive and finds every recoverable file on the hard drive. Of course, the deep scan takes much time to complete, however it can find much more lost files. With the two recovery modes, Do Your Data Recovery for Mac can solve almost all data loss issues under Mac OS. It even can recover lost files from an inaccessible hard drive or device (such USB drive, external hard drive).

The new release (5.5) makes dramatic improvements in the quality of raw recovery, advanced recovery. So it will help Mac users find more lost files from an inaccessible/raw/damaged hard drive. This improvement is very useful when users lose data under extreme situations  the hard drive is crashed, for instance. The developer also improves the second interface  selecting hard drive to scan. Now users can more easily select the hard drive where the data is lost.

The 5.5 version is the best version of Do Your Data Recovery for Mac than ever because that it can be fully capable of recovering everything from Mac hard drive or other storage media. It is fully compatible with Mac OS X 10.6  10.11 and macOS 10.12 Sierra.



Download Do Your Data Recovery for Mac 5.5:

Do Your Data Recovery for Mac Free: http://www.doyourdata.com/mac-data-recovery-software/free-mac-data-recovery-software.html

Do Your Data Recovery for Mac Professional: http://www.doyourdata.com/mac-data-recovery-software/pro-mac-data-recovery-software.html

About DoYourData Software:

DoYourData Software is a professional software developer which is dedicated to providing complete and safe data recovery software and Mac/PC utilities for individuals, enterprises and business users worldwide. It supplies global users with excellent data recovery programs under Windows/OS X and wonderful Mac/PC utilities, as well as provides data recovery software for iPhone/iPad/iPod data recovery, storage device data recovery. To get more information, please visit www.doyourdata.com

Contact:
Contact person: Bryan Deng
Company: DoYourData Software
Address: Shenzhen, Guandong, China
Email: support(at)doyourdata.com



More information:
http://www.doyourdata.com



Date: 11/20/2016 - 05:49
Language: English
News-ID 508157
Character count: 3365
Firma: DoYourData Software

