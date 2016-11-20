ULFMvalve.com Started Selling UL and FM Approved Grooved Pipe Fittings

ULFMvalve.com, an online trading window of Industrial Valves and Fittings Limited, recently started offering UM and FL approved grooved pipe fittings.

(firmenpresse) - China - ULFMvalve.com, a fast growing manufacturer and trader and also an authorized subsidiary of Industrial Valves and Fittings Group, recently announced that they now offer only UL listed and FM approved grooved pipe fittings . The manufacturing company, which is committed to providing best quality and sincere service forever, recently made the official announcement at a trade fair. The owners said that their continuous commitment to quality has helped them in growing by leaps and bounds over the years.



The owners said that they are committed to producing and selling all sorts of fire sprinkler fittings and other types of fittings by complying with the international quality standards such as API, ASTM, BS, EN, DIN and son. The fire sprinkler fittings offered by the company are designed for water supply areas and superior fire protection. Seamless pipes, ERW pipes, butt weld pipes and stainless pipes and fittings are some of the export-quality products that the company sells. However, the owners said that their main focus is to design and manufacture valves, pipes and fittings for fire protection systems and all of these products are FM, UL and LPCB approved.



All our manufacturing facilities have ISO 9001 certification, which testifies our commitment for quality. Also, we test all our products thoroughly to make sure they can meet the industrial quality requirements as well as industry standards. We also test fire sprinkler pipe fittings and other types of products through third party testing agencies. These globally recognized third party testing agencies include FM and UL from USA, LPCB from England, CSA from Canada, TUV and VDS from Germany, JIS from Japan and PSB from Singapore, said a top executive of ULFMValve.com during a trade fair.



We have won solid reputation over the years as we have been consistent in providing quality with competitive pricing, superior customer service and the wide range of products that we sell. To date, we have exported our pipe fittings to more than fifty countries, added the executive. He also said that prospective buyers may come down to their Shandong factory and get to see their manufacturing facility and everything else.





About the Company



ULFMvalve.com is a reputable China based manufacturer and trader of valves and fittings.



To know more, visit http://www.ulfmvalve.com/





More information:

http://www.ulfmvalve.com



PressRelease by

ULFMvalve.com

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/20/2016 - 08:22

Language: English

News-ID 508163

Character count: 2600

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ULFMvalve.com



Meldungsart: Messeinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease