Rogers Plumbing Unveils New Company Website

Revamped website includes detailed information and user-friendly features

recent pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Rogers Plumbing, a local Austin, Texas plumbing company, has unveiled a newly designed company website. The site includes detailed information about the services the company provides as well as multiple features that make it easier for customers to engage with the company.

One aspect of the newly designed website, which is still located at the companys previous web address of www.callrogersplumbing.com , is a drop down menu at the top of the page labeled Services. Placing your cursor over this tab reveals a drop down menu with pages that link to descriptions of some of the major services offered by Rogers Plumbing : plumbing, drain cleaning and sewer line repair.

The site also includes an About us header at the top of page. Clicking on this header takes the user to a page with information about the history and philosophy of the local Austin plumbing company. The header at the top also includes a link to the companys blog maintained on the website, onto which articles relevant to company news are posted several times per month. The most recent blog post details the companys effort to hire veterans to their staff. Past blog posts are focused on keeping their customers informed about company developments including plans for growth, service commitments and their appreciation for customers who leave feedback regarding their experience with Rogers Plumbing on various social media sites. The site also includes a link at the top of the home page for visitors interested in employment with Rogers Plumbing to submit their resume.

The website also includes icons that serve as links to the companys other pages through out the internet. Links to the Rogers Plumbing pages on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Youtube are easily accessible from the home page. Potential and interested customers are encouraged throughout the website to contact the company directly, via the contact information provided in multiple locations across the website, to find out more information about the cost of a particular service or the cost of an inspection to find out which services may be the best fit for a situation.



The founder of Rogers Plumbing has directed the company for over 20 years and is still active in the business today. The companys employees work from and transport to in company vehicles as opposed to their own cars and are ensured the use of the latest state-of-the-art tools to complement their plumbing education.

Rogers Plumbing provides solutions and answers to multiple plumbing problems and questions including installation, bathtub repairs, garbage disposal service and unique issues. The company is based in Austin but operates in the greater Austin area including Largo Vista, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Leander, Plugerville and Round Rock.

Rogers Plumbing has in the past announced several customer loyalty and guarantee programs that it still offers today including credit, financing, satisfaction guarantees and exclusive membership clubs. The details of these programs and the companys services are available at http://callrogersplumbing.com/about-us

Contact:
Rogers Plumbing
Address: 815 Brazos St, Austin, TX 78701
Phone: 512-259-5754
Email: service(at)callrogersplumbing.com
Website: http://callrogersplumbing.com/



Date: 11/20/2016 - 17:43
