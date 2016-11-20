       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Gazit Globe to Report Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 20, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gazit-Globe (NYSE:GZT)
(TSX:GZT) (TASE:GZT), one of the world's leading multi-national real estate
companies focused on the management, acquisition, development and redevelopment
of supermarket-anchored shopping centers in major urban markets, announced today
that it will release its third quarter 2016 financial results on Wednesday,
November 23, 2016. The financial statements will be available on the Company's
website.

On the same day, following the release of the financial results, Gazit-Globe's
senior management will hold a conference call and live webcast to review and
discuss the third quarter 2016 financial results at 10:00 am Eastern Time /
4:00 pm Central European Time / 5:00 pm Israel Time.

The discussion will be followed by a Question & Answer session.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing:

United States 1888 668 9141

Canada 1866 485 2399

United Kingdom   0800 917 5108

International / Israel +972 3 9180687

A presentation will be available on the company's website / Investor Relations
at: www.gazit-globe.com

Webcast link: http://www.veidan-
stream.com/?con=Gazit_Globe_Q3_2016_Results_Conference_Call

A replay of the call will be available on Gazit-Globe's website for future
review.

About Gazit-Globe

Gazit-Globe is one of the largest owners, developers and operators of
predominantly supermarket-anchored shopping centers in major urban markets
around the world. Gazit-Globe is listed on the New York Stock Exchange
(NYSE:GZT), the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:GZT) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
(TASE:GZT) and is included in the TA-25 and Real-Estate 15 indices in Israel. As


of June 30, 2016 Gazit-Globe owns and operates 429 properties in more than 20
countries, with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.5 million square meters
and a total value of approximately US$ 21 billion.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Investors Contact: ir(at)gazitgroup.com, Media Contact: press(at)gazitgroup.com

Gazit-Globe Headquarters, Tel-Aviv, Israel, Tel: +972 3 6948000






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Gazit-Globe via GlobeNewswire






http://www.gazit-globe.com



Date: 11/20/2016 - 16:51
Language: English
News-ID 508179
Character count: 2976
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Gazit-Globe
Stadt: TEL AVIV-YAFO


