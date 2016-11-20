Gazit Globe to Report Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 20, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gazit-Globe (NYSE:GZT)

(TSX:GZT) (TASE:GZT), one of the world's leading multi-national real estate

companies focused on the management, acquisition, development and redevelopment

of supermarket-anchored shopping centers in major urban markets, announced today

that it will release its third quarter 2016 financial results on Wednesday,

November 23, 2016. The financial statements will be available on the Company's

website.



On the same day, following the release of the financial results, Gazit-Globe's

senior management will hold a conference call and live webcast to review and

discuss the third quarter 2016 financial results at 10:00 am Eastern Time /

4:00 pm Central European Time / 5:00 pm Israel Time.



The discussion will be followed by a Question & Answer session.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing:



United States 1888 668 9141



Canada 1866 485 2399



United Kingdom 0800 917 5108



International / Israel +972 3 9180687



A presentation will be available on the company's website / Investor Relations

at: www.gazit-globe.com



Webcast link: http://www.veidan-

stream.com/?con=Gazit_Globe_Q3_2016_Results_Conference_Call



A replay of the call will be available on Gazit-Globe's website for future

review.



About Gazit-Globe



Gazit-Globe is one of the largest owners, developers and operators of

predominantly supermarket-anchored shopping centers in major urban markets

around the world. Gazit-Globe is listed on the New York Stock Exchange

(NYSE:GZT), the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:GZT) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

(TASE:GZT) and is included in the TA-25 and Real-Estate 15 indices in Israel. As



of June 30, 2016 Gazit-Globe owns and operates 429 properties in more than 20

countries, with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.5 million square meters

and a total value of approximately US$ 21 billion.



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



Investors Contact: ir(at)gazitgroup.com, Media Contact: press(at)gazitgroup.com



Gazit-Globe Headquarters, Tel-Aviv, Israel, Tel: +972 3 6948000













