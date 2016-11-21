Geox Launches Women's Footwear Collection Autumn/Winter 2016-2017

Comfort is Cool

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/16 -- A breath of air is a source of life -- a line where well-being starts and a symbol of sublime beauty and perfect function. Research and technology are stalwart companions in what does.

Geox's "cool comfort" range fuses creativity, lightness and flexibility -- be it for urban days, classical events, sporty afternoons or glamorous evenings.

With the upcoming Winter season, the traditional qualities of breathability, thermo-regulation and water-tightness are bonded into Geox's vanguard membrane and soles -- further enhanced by the German : that vouches for a rigorous control procedure on quality during production. The aim is to ensure harmful substances are not released during production. A mark of quality assurance is only right given Geox's unflagging attention to standards and commitment towards society and the environment.

One of these models is , engineered with a hive of spaces which exalts its springiness, grip and cushioning sole. Featuring 3D breathable technology and Inner Breathing Lining, it caters for a female desire for finesse with its eclectic mix of leather, suede and patent finishes, available in both total black version and in a colour-block version featuring cornflower blue, pillarbox red and metallic gold.

Fall/Winter features ankle boots customised with special embossed details which add dimension to the black leather. Waterproof, lightweight, easy to slip on and comfortable, these shoes have a modern and pared-back look. The rubber soles include the technology which keeps wet weather conditions at bay: the breathable and waterproof inner membrane protects both sole and upper, stopping water from getting inside the shoes whilst ensuring amazing breathability -- meaning your feet stay warm, dry and breathe naturally.

>> More on the AMPHIBIOX collection at

Walking shoes couldn't get better than this whether to tackle old- town cobblestones or moss-covered boulders. continues to amaze as it slips into new skins crossing boundaries and seasons on a carpet of clouds: the fabric and suede, both smooth and with quilt-stitching, feature a colour palette spanning from light dusty pink, teal and grey all designed to match the original colour contrast of the soles. Boasting Geox outstanding patents in one shoe, Nebula fuses the Inner Breathing System, Net Breathing System and an inner EVA sole with strategically placed soft rubber inlays to ensure added grip and stability. Easy to slip on and with elastic laces, its natural heat-balancing properties, lightness, flexibility and cushioning effect fuse effortlessly with the hi-tech design.

>> More on the NEBULA collection at

One hot comeback is the good old moccasin, revisited in a modern-chic version, available in a wide range including pearly patent leather, brushed leather or crocodile print models as well as a preppy style with metal horsebits. Geox's iconic loafers for men and women are crafted in the softest black and burgundy leather, with an ultralight, flexible rubber sole, these loafers combine the practicality of breathability with an upbeat urban feel.

Last, the spotlight turns on a fashion-statement collection which includes boots, ankle boots, pumps, ballerina flats with tapered toes -- all capturing the essence of the latest trends on the pret-a-porter catwalks. For the more sophisticated versions, the material mixture, such as smooth and laminated leather, creates eye-catching patterns of black & gold, lit up with small metallic buckle details. Fitted with inner memory foam soles, they are super soft, lightweight and flexible, specially designed for formal daytime looks or more glamorous evening engagements.

